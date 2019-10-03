BVB CEO Tanase: Capital market wants to see stories of growth, transparency for investors

BVB CEO Tanase: Capital market wants to see stories of growth, transparency for investorsPublicat:
Our capital market is small by certain standards, but we want to eliminate the ignorance of entrepreneurs and see stories of growth and transparency for the investors, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) Adrian Tanase told a conference dedicated to entrepreneurs called "Made in Romania." "We are trying with this project - 'Made in Romania' - to make a bigger capital market. Our capital market is small by certain standards and it represents 10 percent of the GDP, whereas the Polish have 30 percent of the GDP. The very developed markets have a value over the GDP, such as the ones in the…
