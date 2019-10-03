BVB CEO Tanase: Capital market wants to see stories of growth, transparency for investors

Stiri Recomandate

Ionică, decizie de impact pentru piteşteni!

Ionică, decizie de impact pentru piteşteni!

Cornel Ionică, primarul municipiului Piteşti, ne-a declarat că una dintre acţiunile din cadrul manifestării „Săptămâna Mobilităţii Urbane” care a avut loc recent ar putea să fie permanentizată. Este vorba despre închiderea unui tronson din bulevardul Republicii pentru traficul rutier, iar pe acest tronson să… [citeste mai departe]

Acces restricționat în Micești, pentru înlocuirea unui podeț. Precizări din partea Primăriei Alba Iulia

Acces restricționat în Micești, pentru înlocuirea unui podeț. Precizări din partea Primăriei Alba Iulia

În data de 07.10.2019 vor începe lucrările de demolare la podețul de pe strada Măgurei din Micești, în vederea înlocuirii acestuia. Astfel accesul de pe strada Scărișoara către străzile… [citeste mai departe]

Aniversare pentru unul dintre muzicienii binecunoscuți ai Timișoarei. La mulți ani, Vali Potra!

Aniversare pentru unul dintre muzicienii binecunoscuți ai Timișoarei. La mulți ani, Vali Potra!

Muzicianul timişorean Vali Potra, o figură binecunoscută în muzica autohtonă, împlineşte astăzi frumoasa vârstă de 55 de ani, ocazie cu care îi urăm un călduros „La Mulţi Ani!”. Unul dintre cei mai cunoscuţi… [citeste mai departe]

Teodorovici anunță bonificații pentru firmele care sunt cu taxele la zi

Teodorovici anunță bonificații pentru firmele care sunt cu taxele la zi

Firmele care se conformează voluntar și în ultimii 3 ani și-au plătit obligațiile trebuie să aibă un stimul, a declarat Eugen Teodorovici, ministrul Finanțelor Publice, în cadrul unei discuții avute în Consiliul Economic și Social.&"Pe… [citeste mai departe]

BREAKING Avocatul familiei Măceșanu cere RECUZAREA tuturor procurorilor DIICOT care au lucrat la caz până acum

BREAKING Avocatul familiei Măceșanu cere RECUZAREA tuturor procurorilor DIICOT care au lucrat la caz până acum

Mișcare de ultimă oră a familiei Alexandrei Măceșanu.  Avocatul părinților Alexandrei va depune, în scurt timp, la Parchetul General, o cerere de recuzare a tuturor procurorilor… [citeste mai departe]

Prețurile pentru toate localitățile la transportul metropolitan din Brașov!

Prețurile pentru toate localitățile la transportul metropolitan din Brașov!

Consiliul Local Brașov va aproba la viitoarea ședință de plen aprobă „Studiul de oportunitate – etapa de extindere a serviciului public de transport persoane prin curse regulate, în unităţile administrativ-teritoriale membre ale Asociaţiei Metropolitane… [citeste mai departe]

Moral pentru derby-ul cu UTA

Moral pentru derby-ul cu UTA

Băieţii pregătiţi de Dinu Maghici au învins, scor 5-1 (goluri semnate de Pop, Roman, Măgureanu, Hrincescu şi Rosza), pe LPS Satu Mare. Pentru Viitorul au jucat: Deak – Nițoi, Pop, Clipotă, Baraghin, Bickling, Balazs, Botoroagă, Hrincescu, Bulboacă, Catanzariti, dar şi Roman, Măgureanu, Rosza și Crișan. Tehnicianul Viitorului, Dinu Maghici, spune… [citeste mai departe]

Perioadă dificilă pentru Netflix: Acţiunile companiei au scăzut cu peste 46% de la începutul anului

Perioadă dificilă pentru Netflix: Acţiunile companiei au scăzut cu peste 46% de la începutul anului

Platforma de streaming video Netflix trece printr-o perioadă dificilă în contextul în care acţiunile au scăzut pe Nasdaq cu peste 46% de la începutul anului, pe fondul unei pierderi… [citeste mai departe]

Doi frați de 21 și 23 de ani și-au deschis o firmă IT, care valorează 35 de miliarde de dolari după 8 ani

Doi frați de 21 și 23 de ani și-au deschis o firmă IT, care valorează 35 de miliarde de dolari după 8 ani

​Firma IT de plăți pe internet Stripe, fondată în urmă cu 8 ani de doi frați irlandezi care atunci aveau 21 și 23 de ani, a ajuns să valoreze în prezent 35 de miliarde… [citeste mai departe]

De ce nu este bine să aruncăm dinţii de lapte ai copiilor. Sigur îi vei păstra după ce vei citi asta

De ce nu este bine să aruncăm dinţii de lapte ai copiilor. Sigur îi vei păstra după ce vei citi asta

Cu aceste celule stem se remedia diferite boli, cum ar fi: regenera tesuturi osoase si cartilaginoase tratarea unor leziuni ale sistemului nervos inlocuirea tesutului inimii dupa infarct vindecarea… [citeste mai departe]


BVB CEO Tanase: Capital market wants to see stories of growth, transparency for investors

Publicat:
BVB CEO Tanase: Capital market wants to see stories of growth, transparency for investors

Our capital market is small by certain standards, but we want to eliminate the ignorance of entrepreneurs and see stories of growth and transparency for the investors, CEO of the (BVB) told a conference dedicated to entrepreneurs called "Made in Romania."  "We are trying with this project - 'Made in Romania' - to make a bigger capital market. Our capital market is small by certain standards and it represents 10 percent of the GDP, whereas the Polish have 30 percent of the GDP. The very developed markets have a value over the GDP, such as the ones in the…

  




Stiri pe aceeasi tema

71 percent of entrepreneurs do not support reintroduction of criminal liability for non-payment of taxes

17:22, 01.10.2019 - Nearly three-quarters of Romanian entrepreneurs argue that they are against reintroducing criminal liability for the non-payment of taxes and contributions, according to a survey conducted by The National Council for Small and Medium-sized Private Enterprises in Romania (CNIPMMR), released on Tuesday.In…

Raport BVB: Piata de capital din Romania, plus de 36% in primele 8 luni

14:37, 24.09.2019 - Valoarea totala de tranzactionare pe segmentul de actiuni a fost de 1,46 miliarde de euro de la inceputul anului si pana la finalul lunii august. La finalul primelor opt luni din acest an, valoarea de piata a companiilor romanesti era de 21,8 miliarde euro, in timp ce capitalizarea bursiera a tuturor…

BVB are in premiera șansa de a fi promovata la statutul de Piața Emergenta

16:42, 13.09.2019 - Bursa de Valori Bucuresti ar putea fi promovata la statutul de Piata Emergenta de catre FTSE Russell pe 26 septembrie, intrucat anul acesta indeplineste toate criteriile necesare, a anuntat joi, Directorul General, Adrian Tanase la conferinta Piata de Capital organizata de Financial Intelligence,…

BNR: 34 credit institutions registered in Romania at the end of June

14:22, 02.09.2019 - The number of credit institutions registered in Romania at the end of June was 34, one less compared with the similar period last year, seven of these being branches of some foreign banks, according to the data with the National Bank of Romania (BNR).  The net assets of credit institutions totalled…

Nuclearelectrica H1 net profit up by almost 60 pct YoY

12:45, 14.08.2019 - Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica posted a net profit of 290.661 million lei in H1 2019, by 59.4 percent higher compared to the same period of the year before, shows company financial data sent on Wednesday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. "In the six months ended on June 30, 2019, National…

Tanase (BVB): Piata de capital a crescut puternic in prima jumatate a anului. Dividendele si rezultatele companiilor romanesti au fost pe placul investitorilor

17:22, 24.07.2019 - Indicele care include si dividendele acordate de companiile din BET, BET-TR, a depasit pentru prima data in istorie pragul de 14.000 de puncte si a crescut cu aproape 30% de la inceputul anului, arata sursa citata. 'Piata de capital locala a crescut puternic in prima jumatate a anului, in principal,…

PM Dancila: 5pct economic growth registered by Romania in Q1 continues to be sustainable

17:24, 09.07.2019 - The 5pct economic growth registered by Romania in the first quarter of this year has continued to be sustainable and to be based on the national production of goods and services, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday in the opening of the Government meeting."The National Institute…


