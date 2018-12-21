Bucharest Court dismisses requests for extradition of Elena Udrea and Alina Bica

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) decided to suspend the execution of the sentence in the case of former head of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) Alina Bica, in the case in which she was prosecuted for committing the offense of favoring the offender…

- Health Minister Sorina Pintea said in Bistrita on Monday that the number of requests made by doctors to work abroad has almost halved according to data centralised by the month of August, while the number of requests to return to Romania has increased."There is some partial data, because we…

- Italy's National Anti-mafia Prosecutor Federico Cafiero De Raho met with prosecutor-in-chief of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) Felix Banila, in view of establishing the priorities of both institutions in their transnational organised crime investigations.According…

- The request for releasing the former Romanian Minister of Tourism Elena Udrea from jail got rejected by the Criminal Court in Pavas, a district of San Jose, Costa Rica, the ameliarueda. com Website informs. Elena Udrea is currently held into custody for two months, after she was captured by…

- Save Romania Union (USR) has submitted to Parliament the draft law on the implementation of the recommendations of the Venice Commission, in the legislation, the leader of this political party, Dan Barna, announced on Thursday. Thus, among the proposals included in this law was also the one saying that…

- The Prosecutors' Section with the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM) has unanimously decided on Wednesday that the enforcement of the Emergency Ordinance on the justice laws package in relation to the exercising of positions by the prosecutors with the General Prosecutor's Office, the National…

- The Prosecutors' Section of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) on Tuesday greenlighted to the proposal of the Minister of Justice, Tudorel Toader, to appoint Giorgiana Hosu as deputy chief prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT). "At the meeting…

- Justice Minister Tudorel Toader stated on Thursday that the procedures regarding Elena Udrea's and Alina Bica's extradition were carried out "correctly, completely and on time." "The legal procedures (...) were fulfilled by the Romanian authorities correctly, completely and on time. I haven't…