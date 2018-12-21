Bucharest Court dismisses requests for extradition of Elena Udrea and Alina Bica

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO Camerele video pentru controlul rovinietei, de la podul de la Mărăcineni, au fost mutate în localitatea Poşta Câlnău

VIDEO Camerele video pentru controlul rovinietei, de la podul de la Mărăcineni, au fost mutate în localitatea Poşta Câlnău

Prin schimbarea poziției acestor camere, mii de şoferi din localităţile buzoiene de pe Valea Slănicului și din Vadu Pașii vor scăpa de taxa de drum,… [citeste mai departe]

Cine stă în spatele incidentului de la Aeroportul Gatwick. Un vlogger s-a lăudat pe reţelele de socializare

Cine stă în spatele incidentului de la Aeroportul Gatwick. Un vlogger s-a lăudat pe reţelele de socializare

Un cunoscut vlogger care face farse și le postează pe YouTube a publicat un mesaj prin care își păcălea fanii că el se află în spatele incidentului de la aeroportul Gatwick, din… [citeste mai departe]

Mehedinţi: 45 kg de articole pirotehnice descoperite de polițiști în urma unei percheziții domiciliare

Mehedinţi: 45 kg de articole pirotehnice descoperite de polițiști în urma unei percheziții domiciliare

La data de 21 decembrie, polițiștii orașului Strehaia în colaborare cu Serviciul Arme, Explozivi și A Substanțe Periculoase au efectuat o percheziție domiciliară, în baza unui mandat emis… [citeste mai departe]

Vouchere de vacanță. Viorica Dăncilă, anunț de ultimă oră

Vouchere de vacanță. Viorica Dăncilă, anunț de ultimă oră

Vouchere de vacanță. Viorica Dăncilă a declarat, vineri, la ședința de Guvern, că voucherele de vacanță vor fi acordate și anul viitor. Măsura a fost luată după ce a primit o analiză a impactului pozitiv pe care l-a avut acordarea acestor tichete.  [citeste mai departe]

40 de ani de AZUR, concert aniversar la palat. Nelu Vlad: Am susținut aproape 4.000 de concerte, n-am dormit 13 ani

40 de ani de AZUR, concert aniversar la palat. Nelu Vlad: Am susținut aproape 4.000 de concerte, n-am dormit 13 ani

Trupa AZUR va oferi românilor un mega concert aniversar cu ocazia împlinirii a 40 de ani de când AZUR face istorie în muzica românească. AZUR va cânta la Sala Palatului… [citeste mai departe]

Un primar din Suceava a anulat Crăciunul, Anul Nou și Boboteaza în localitate

Un primar din Suceava a anulat Crăciunul, Anul Nou și Boboteaza în localitate

Primarul Neculai Miron a anulat în ultimul moment spectacolele organizate în mod tradițional la Bosanci pentru Crăciun, Anul Nou și Bobotează, refuzând să aplice o hotărâre a Consiliului Local. [citeste mai departe]

Regula cu doi jucători tineri scade şansele echipelor româneşti în Europa? “Nu este aşa uşor să mergi departe în Europa League şi Champions League”

Regula cu doi jucători tineri scade şansele echipelor româneşti în Europa? "Nu este aşa uşor să mergi departe în Europa League şi Champions League"

Din sezonul viitor, cluburile din Liga 1 Betano vor fi obligate să aibă în permanenţă… [citeste mai departe]

Tribunalul Bucureşti a decis revocarea cererilor de extrădare pentru Elena Udrea şi Alina Bica

Tribunalul Bucureşti a decis revocarea cererilor de extrădare pentru Elena Udrea şi Alina Bica

 Magistraţii Tribunalului Bucureşti au decis, vineri, revocarea cererilor de extrădare pentru Elena Udrea şi Alina Bica. Decizia nu este definitivă.  Tribunalul Bucureşti a decis, vineri, revocarea… [citeste mai departe]

Actorul Donald Moffat a murit în urma unui accident cerebral

Actorul Donald Moffat a murit în urma unui accident cerebral

Donald Moffat a murit la vârsta de 87 de ani, din cauza complicațiilor provocate de un accident cerebral. Acesta era celebru pentru rolurile din filme precum „Clear and Present Danger”, „The Thing” şi „The Right Stuff”. Două dintre cele mai celebre roluri ale sale sunt cel al preşedintelui… [citeste mai departe]

Orban cere patronatelor să intre în grevă fiscală generalizată: Somăm guvernul Dragnea – Dăncilă să oprească declanşarea unui tsunami economic şi fiscal

Orban cere patronatelor să intre în grevă fiscală generalizată: Somăm guvernul Dragnea – Dăncilă să oprească declanşarea unui tsunami economic şi fiscal

Preşedintele PNL Ludovic Orban a somat, vineri, Guvernul să nu emită… [citeste mai departe]


Bucharest Court dismisses requests for extradition of Elena Udrea and Alina Bica

Publicat:
Bucharest Court dismisses requests for extradition of Elena Udrea and Alina Bica

decided to dismiss the extradition requests for the ex- and ex-chief prosecutor of DIICOT (Directorate for and Terrorism) .

Read also: Iohannis: 'There isn't going to be any peace with Gov't; relations with PSD hit bottom'

AGERPRES .

