Bucharest City Hall denies news regarding heat prices going up

- Taxi companies are starting to adjust their prices according to the price of gas and the costs of operating vehicles. Taxi companies will now be able to set their own prices between 1.39 LEI and 3.5 LEI as long...

- Deputy of the Save Romania Union (USR) Stelian Ion announced on Monday in the plenary sitting of the Deputies' Chamber the lodging of simple motion on Justice, initiated by his party and the Liberals (the National Liberal Party), called "the Justice Minister, an "F" grade minister.""As you know,…

- Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu reiterated on Tuesday, within the General Affairs Council (Art.50) meeting in Luxembourg, Romania's support in view of consenting the withdrawal agreement of the UK from the European Union and stressed that our country is in favor of an "orderly…

- Two police officers were replaced from the security perimeter of a voting section after a man filed a complaint that they were making electoral propaganda and after that they offended him."As a result of some online information posted on a social network, we are informing you of the following: On…

- PNL leader Ludovic Orban on Saturday stated in Timisoara that it is to early to talk about such understandings with future partners in governing, for the priority is represented now by the elections to the European Parliament, followed by the presidential ones, where PNL is going to endorse Klaus…

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragne announced that a government reshuffle of the ministers from PSD will take place within a National Executive Committee (CExN) to be organised after the referendum for the redefinition of family. "As regards the reshuffle, I have talked to my…

- Romania remains fully committed to combating terrorism, alongside the United States of America, Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Liviu Dragnea wrote on his Facebook page, on the occasion of 17th anniversay since the attacks in the United States, saying that through joint efforts, we need to…

- Prosecutors from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Court on Thursday conducted two home searches in a case of assault, violation of the weapons and ammunition regime and public nuisance, reads a press release of the Prosecutor's Office. The searches were conducted based on warrants…