BNR keeping year-end inflation target at 4.2pct

Dan Barna, explicație după declaraţia despre ce s-ar fi întâmplat la Caracal, dacă ar fi fost preşedinte

"Vreau să clarific o afirmație care a fost scoasă din context după emisiunea la care am participat aseară la TVR. Evident, nu cred că dacă aș fi președinte nu s-ar mai întâmpla nicio… [citeste mai departe]

Politica ANRE de stabilire a prețurilor reglementate periclitează substanțial procesul de reorganizare a ELCEN

Viziunea ANRE cu privire la costurile înregistrate de producători influențează decisiv procesul de aprobare a prețurilor de vânzare reglementate pentru energia termică și cea… [citeste mai departe]

Heat wave, thermal discomfort to grip Romania throughout Sunday noon

The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Thursday a heat wave and thermal discomfort warning to be in place nationwide in Romania throughout Sunday afternoon.  According to the forecast, August 8, 12:00hrs to 11 August, 20:00hrs, the heat wave will expand,… [citeste mai departe]

Organizatorii Premiilor BAFTA au introdus o nouă categorie, pentru prima oară în ultimele două decenii

Academia Britanică de Artă a Filmului şi Televiziunii a anunţat introducerea unei noi categorii în cadrul ceremoniei anuale de decernare a Premiilor BAFTA, pentru prima oară în ultimii 20… [citeste mai departe]

Roman: Strada Nordului va fi modernizată

Primarul municipiului Roman a anunţat că traficul rutier pe strada Nordului va fi blocat pînă pe 12 august, pentru a permite modernizarea acestei artere. Lucrările sînt realizate de o asociere de firme de construcţii. „Noi ne-am ocupat de partea de proiectare şi de execuţie a acestei lucrări ce a presupus şi realizarea… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO - Mugur Isărescu avertizează: Salariile și pensiile reprezintă peste 70% din ponderea cheltuielilor. Bugetul României este tensionat

Guvernatorul BNR Mugur Isărescu a declarat joi ca bugetul rectificat prezentat de Guvern este „tensionat” pentru ca… [citeste mai departe]

Meteorologii avertizează: vreme caniculară până duminică

Potrivit Administrației Naționale de Meteorologie, în cursul zilelor de joi, vineri, sâmbătă și duminică valul de căldură se va extinde, iar în orele amiezilor disconfortul termic va fi ridicat și indicele temperatură-umezeală (ITU) va atinge sau va depăși ușor pragul critic de… [citeste mai departe]

Fost ministru al Finanţelor: Guvernul rectifică bugetul din pix în scop electoral

Guvernul rectifică bugetul punând taxe noi pentru a creşte veniturile şi adăugând „din pix” venituri care vor fi obţinute dintr-o serie de măsuri asumate de ANAF, dar aceasta este doar o „inginerie  matematică”, este de părere fostul… [citeste mai departe]

Dosar penal pentru un bărbat din Poșaga care a tăiat ilegal arbori. Taful folosit la transport și materialul lemnos, confiscate de polițiști

Ziarul Unirea Dosar penal pentru un bărbat din Poșaga care a tăiat ilegal arbori. Taful folosit la transport… [citeste mai departe]

Lupta cu țânțarii se dă iar de la sol. Am ajuns la tratamentul nr. 8 în Timișoara

Oficialii PMT anunță că firma din Ploiești se apucă din nou de stropit împotriva insectelor, începând de luni, însă doar de la sol. Până acum s-a intervenit de patru ori terestru, în vreme ce aerian s-au efectuat trei tratamente.… [citeste mai departe]


BNR keeping year-end inflation target at 4.2pct

Publicat:
BNR keeping year-end inflation target at 4.2pct

of Romania (BNR) is keeping the year-end inflation target at 4.2pct, estimating a 3.4-pct 2020 year-end inflation, BNR said Thursday upon releasing the bank's quarterly inflation report.  2019, BNR was expecting year-end inflation to stay at 3.3pct in December 2020. 

According to the BNR, annual inflation will remain outside the central target during the second half of 2019, under the impact of unfavorable shocks in the first part of this year. 

Subsequently, it should enter a relatively stable trajectory, in the upper half…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Heat wave, thermal discomfort to grip Romania throughout Sunday noon

11:45, 08.08.2019 - The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Thursday a heat wave and thermal discomfort warning to be in place nationwide in Romania throughout Sunday afternoon.  According to the forecast, August 8, 12:00hrs to 11 August, 20:00hrs, the heat wave will expand, and in the afternoon thermal…

StateSec Grigore: Romania will always be a supporter and promoter of religious freedom, tolerance

09:17, 19.07.2019 - State Secretary Maria Magdalena Grigore stressed on Thursday at the ministerial conference dedicated to the promotion of religious freedom organized by the US State Department, the fact that Romania will always be a supporter and promoter of religious freedom, as well as of the spirit of tolerance,…

INS: Annual inflation rate down to 3.84 per cent in June

10:53, 10.07.2019 - Consumer prices dropped 0.23 per cent in June 219 compared with the previous month and by 2.98 per cent compared with the end of last year (December 2018), while the annual inflation rate went down to 3.84 per cent, because of the drop in prices for food stuffs by 0.47 per cent, non-food stuffs by…

June inflation could drop below 4pct in Romania

22:12, 04.07.2019 - June 2019 inflation in Romania may fall below 4pct, according to market data with the National Bank of Romania (BNR), BNR Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Thursday at a news conference."There will be no rampaging inflation in Romania, because we are here too. This statement is more than a commitment,…

Romania - 5th place in EU in terms of rise in retail trade, in May

13:33, 04.07.2019 - Luxembourg, Ireland, Slovenia, Portugal and Romania recorded in May the most significant advance in the European Union retail trade compared to the similar period in 2018, according to data released on Thursday by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  Retail trade rose by 1.3pct year-on-year…

President Iohannis decorates Battle Flag of the Land Forces Combat Training Center Getica

19:14, 20.06.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday the decoration decree of the Battle Flag of the Land Forces Combat Training Center "Getica."According to a Presidential Administration release, on the occasion of celebrating 100 years since establishment, as a sign "of appreciation of the exemplary…

PM Dancila - IMF delegation meeting

20:42, 06.06.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila had a meeting at the Victoria Governmental Palace on Thursday with the IMF expert delegation, headed by International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission chief for Romania and Bulgaria Jaewoo Lee, which is currently paying the annual visit for the evaluation of the macroeconomic…

President Iohannis: Dragnea ordered CNA to ignore the referendum

18:44, 22.05.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) tried "to boycott the referendum" even institutionally, with the head of state mentioning that Liviu Dragnea "ordered the CNA [the National Audiovisual Council of Romania]" to ignore the referendum of 26 May."The…


