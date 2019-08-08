BNR keeping year-end inflation target at 4.2pct

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Thursday a heat wave and thermal discomfort warning to be in place nationwide in Romania throughout Sunday afternoon. According to the forecast, August 8, 12:00hrs to 11 August, 20:00hrs, the heat wave will expand, and in the afternoon thermal…

- State Secretary Maria Magdalena Grigore stressed on Thursday at the ministerial conference dedicated to the promotion of religious freedom organized by the US State Department, the fact that Romania will always be a supporter and promoter of religious freedom, as well as of the spirit of tolerance,…

- Consumer prices dropped 0.23 per cent in June 219 compared with the previous month and by 2.98 per cent compared with the end of last year (December 2018), while the annual inflation rate went down to 3.84 per cent, because of the drop in prices for food stuffs by 0.47 per cent, non-food stuffs by…

- June 2019 inflation in Romania may fall below 4pct, according to market data with the National Bank of Romania (BNR), BNR Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Thursday at a news conference."There will be no rampaging inflation in Romania, because we are here too. This statement is more than a commitment,…

- Luxembourg, Ireland, Slovenia, Portugal and Romania recorded in May the most significant advance in the European Union retail trade compared to the similar period in 2018, according to data released on Thursday by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat). Retail trade rose by 1.3pct year-on-year…

- President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday the decoration decree of the Battle Flag of the Land Forces Combat Training Center "Getica."According to a Presidential Administration release, on the occasion of celebrating 100 years since establishment, as a sign "of appreciation of the exemplary…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila had a meeting at the Victoria Governmental Palace on Thursday with the IMF expert delegation, headed by International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission chief for Romania and Bulgaria Jaewoo Lee, which is currently paying the annual visit for the evaluation of the macroeconomic…

- President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) tried "to boycott the referendum" even institutionally, with the head of state mentioning that Liviu Dragnea "ordered the CNA [the National Audiovisual Council of Romania]" to ignore the referendum of 26 May."The…