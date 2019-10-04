BNR governor Isarescu: Romania seriously affected by asymmetric shocks if it switched to euro now

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Several universities in Bucharest and elsewhere in Romania are holding today festivities to mark the opening of academic year 2019-2020. They include the University of Bucharest, the Bucharest University of Economic Studies (ASE) and the Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca, as well as several…

- The balance of non-government loans granted by credit institutions increased in August 2019 by 0.8 percent (0.7 percent in real terms) compared to July 2019, to the level of 264.638 billion lei , according to a press release issued by the National Bank of Romania sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.RON-denominated…

- In July 2019, the total outstanding loans in lei of the population and companies stood at 4.985 billion lei, increasing by 3.05 percent compared to the amount recorded in June 2019, while the debts on foreign currency loans increased by 5.64 percent to 2.432 billion lei (equivalent), according to…

- Romania does not register a drop in lending, but a reduction in the lending growth pace below 8 pct in the past months, on Thursday said the Governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Mugur Isarescu, when displaying the quarterly inflation Report."An annual growth of 8 per cent. It's not…

- Vice-rector of the National University for Political Studies and Public Administration (SNSPA) Victor Negrescu said in his Monday address, in the opening of the CEISAL congress in Bucharest, that the key element in the activity of the university is to promote strong ties between the European Union…

- Romania's Foreign Minister Ramona Manescu is urging Romanians abroad to register with the voting lists, showing that taking space under lease for polling stations that were very crowded in the May 26 European elections is a working option. "This is a working option that we have already thought…

- At end- June 2019, loans to non-government sector granted by credit institutions advanced by 0.8 percent (1.0 percent in real terms) from May 2019 to 259,570.9 million lei (RON), while in year-on-year comparison, loans to non-government sector went up 7.1 percent (3.1 percent in real terms) according…

- Banks have money, but they cannot lend to poorly capitalized companies, that cannot give the money back, so the solution is enterprise reform and the rebuilding of confidence between the business environment and the banking sector, Mugur Isarescu, governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) told…