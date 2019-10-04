BNR governor Isarescu: Romania seriously affected by asymmetric shocks if it switched to euro now

Stiri Recomandate

Lui Hugh Laurie nu îi place să se plimbe pe covorul roșu

Cu toate că a putut fi văzut pe covorul roșu la premiera noului său film 'The Personal History of David Copperfield', în Londra, miercuri noapte, lui Hugh Laurie nu îi plac deloc genul acesta de evenimente „pompoase", potrivit contactmusic.com. Actorul în vârstă de 60 de ani, cunoscut…

Casă, dulce casă... portabilă. Micro vile, case modulare și zeci de mii de apartamente la târgul imobiliar din Capitală

Căsuțe pe roți, containere portabile, mobilate și confortabile, vile și apartamente noi, cu locuri de parcare gratis și vouchere cadou pentru achiziția…

Ministrul Trif infirmă informația potrivit căreia că ar fi influenţat demiterea unui director de spital

Ministrul Turismului, Bogdan Trif, lider al PSD Sibiu, a negat vineri că ar fi influenţat prin intermediul soţiei, care lucrează la Casa Judeţeană de Asigurări de Sănătate, demiterea directorului…

Donald Trump salută intrarea Poloniei în Visa Waiver

Preşedintele american Donald Trump a declarat vineri presei că şi-a dat oficial acordul pentru intrarea Poloniei în Programul Visa Waiver al SUA, relatează Reuters şi dpa. Luna trecută, Trump a anunţat că va...

LIGA 2 Etapa #10 debutează sâmbătă cu 7 meciuri » Petrolul se deplasează la Tg. Jiu, pentru partida cu Pandurii

Sămbătă, 5 octombrie, debutează etapa cu numărul 10 din Liga 2, fiind programate 7 dueluri. Duminică se joacă U Cluj - Ripensia, iar etapa va fi închisă marți de liderul…

O femeie din județul Sibiu, dată dispărută de la domiciliu, a fost găsită la o stână din Alba

O femeie dată dispărută de la domiciliu, marți, din județul Sibiu, a fost găsită vineri, la o stână din Valea Lungă, județul Alba. Femeia plecase voluntar de acasă, din localitatea sibiană Păuca și…

„U“ Craiova – Poli Iaşi / Bătălia alb-albaştrilor pentru primul loc. 0-0 la pauză (live scor)

Pauză: „U" Craiova – Poli Iași 0-0. Min. 45: Mateiu a primit o minge de la Ioniță la 15 metri, a pivotat și a șutat, dar Târnovanu a fost la post. Min. 43: Bancu s-a opus excelent unui șut al…

Oamenii de știință au calculat rezultatele unui război nuclear între India și Pakistan: CATASTROFĂ pentru întreaga omenire

Un război nuclear între India şi Pakistan ar determina o răcire cu 2-5 grade Celsius a climei mondiale, potrivit unui studiu publicat recent…

Cristina Neagu, declarații TARI » Detalii despre rivalitățile nevăzute din vestiar: „Băieții se înjură și ies la bere, la noi e mai greu. Cine spune altfel minte!”+ dezvăluiri despre CSM Bucureștui și națională

Cristina…

Iohannis: Prime Ministers actions generate grave blockages/Parliament sole authority over Executive

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday that the "insistence with which Prime Minister Viorica Dancila refuses to request Parliament's approval for a new Government is generating the grave blockage the…


BNR governor Isarescu: Romania seriously affected by asymmetric shocks if it switched to euro now

Publicat:
were to switch to the euro now, it would be seriously affected by asymmetric shocks, and this is why it chose the middle path in its efforts to adopt the European single currency, considering that a real convergence of 70 - 75 percent - compared to the current 61 percent - is critical for this step, governor of the of Romania (BNR) on Friday told the , an event organised by the of and .

"We now have 61 percent real convergence. At this level asymmetric shocks

Publicat:  

Universities to hold academic year opening festivities

09:03, 30.09.2019 - Several universities in Bucharest and elsewhere in Romania are holding today festivities to mark the opening of academic year 2019-2020.  They include the University of Bucharest, the Bucharest University of Economic Studies (ASE) and the Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca, as well as several…

Balance of non-government loans, up 0.8 pct in August

12:08, 24.09.2019 - The balance of non-government loans granted by credit institutions increased in August 2019 by 0.8 percent (0.7 percent in real terms) compared to July 2019, to the level of 264.638 billion lei , according to a press release issued by the National Bank of Romania sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.RON-denominated…

Outstanding loans in lei up 3.05pct; debts on foreign currency loans down 5.64pct in July

20:16, 27.08.2019 - In July 2019, the total outstanding loans in lei of the population and companies stood at 4.985 billion lei, increasing by 3.05 percent compared to the amount recorded in June 2019, while the debts on foreign currency loans increased by 5.64 percent to 2.432 billion lei (equivalent), according to…

Central bank says lending growth pace drops below 8 pct in past months

16:13, 08.08.2019 - Romania does not register a drop in lending, but a reduction in the lending growth pace below 8 pct in the past months, on Thursday said the Governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Mugur Isarescu, when displaying the quarterly inflation Report."An annual growth of 8 per cent. It's not…

SNSPA vice-rector to CEISAL congress: Strong ties between EU and Latin American countries - key element

13:17, 29.07.2019 - Vice-rector of the National University for Political Studies and Public Administration (SNSPA) Victor Negrescu said in his Monday address, in the opening of the CEISAL congress in Bucharest, that the key element in the activity of the university is to promote strong ties between the European Union…

Romanians abroad to register with voting lists

08:56, 26.07.2019 - Romania's Foreign Minister Ramona Manescu is urging Romanians abroad to register with the voting lists, showing that taking space under lease for polling stations that were very crowded in the May 26 European elections is a working option. "This is a working option that we have already thought…

Loans to non-government sector reaches 259.57 billion lei in June 2019

13:34, 23.07.2019 - At end- June 2019, loans to non-government sector granted by credit institutions advanced by 0.8 percent (1.0 percent in real terms) from May 2019 to 259,570.9 million lei (RON), while in year-on-year comparison, loans to non-government sector went up 7.1 percent (3.1 percent in real terms) according…

BNR's Isarescu: Lending to poorly capitalized companies, simply jail for banker; solution - enterprise reform

22:32, 10.07.2019 - Banks have money, but they cannot lend to poorly capitalized companies, that cannot give the money back, so the solution is enterprise reform and the rebuilding of confidence between the business environment and the banking sector, Mugur Isarescu, governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) told…


