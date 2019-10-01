BNR forex reserves decrease to 35.423bn euro in September

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- On August 31, 2019, the National Bank of Romania's foreign exchange reserves were standing at 35,619 million euros, as against 35,473 million euros on July 31, 2019. During the month the following flows were recorded: 615 million euros worth of inflows representing changes in credit institutions'…

- In July 2019, the total outstanding loans in lei of the population and companies stood at 4.985 billion lei, increasing by 3.05 percent compared to the amount recorded in June 2019, while the debts on foreign currency loans increased by 5.64 percent to 2.432 billion lei (equivalent), according to…

- Foreign direct investment in Romania in H1 2019 increased by roughly 30.2 percent to 2.322 billion euro from the same period of the year before, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). Direct investments by non-residents totaled 2.322 billion euro (compared to 1.783…

- In its latest budget revision bill, the Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) projects an increase by 2.251 billion lei in the 2019 government revenues and by 285.7 million lei in the public expenses. According to the bill, published on Tuesday morning on the MFP website, in the case of revenues, the…

- On 31 July 2019, the National Bank of Romania’s foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR 35,473 million, compared to EUR 32,569 million on 30 June 2019. During the month, the following flows were recorded: EUR 3,633 million worth of inflows representing changes in credit institutions’ foreign…

- The forex reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) stood at 35.473 billion euro as of July 31, up from 32.569 billion euro at the end of June 2019, the central bank announced in a release on Thursday. Inflows recorded in July amounted to 3.633 billion euro representing changes in the foreign…

- The total amount of outstanding loans in the local currency, the leu (RON), both individual and corporate, was standing at 4.837 billion lei in June 2019, down 2.15pct from May, while outstanding forex-denominated loans decreased by 8pct, to 2.578 billion lei (equivalent), according to a report of…

- At end- June 2019, loans to non-government sector granted by credit institutions advanced by 0.8 percent (1.0 percent in real terms) from May 2019 to 259,570.9 million lei (RON), while in year-on-year comparison, loans to non-government sector went up 7.1 percent (3.1 percent in real terms) according…