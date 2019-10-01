BNR forex reserves decrease to 35.423bn euro in September

BNR forex reserves decrease to 35.423bn euro in SeptemberPublicat:
The foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decreased by 0.55pct, to 35.423 billion euro, at the end of September, from 35.619 billion euro on 31 August, 2019, according to BNR data released on Tuesday for Agerpres.
During the month, the following flows were recorded: 1.018 billion euro worth of inflows representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency- denominated required reserves, inflows into the Ministry of Public Finance's accounts, and others; 1.214 billion euro worth of outflows representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated…
