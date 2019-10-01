BNR forex reserves decrease to 35.423bn euro in September

Stiri Recomandate

Metrorex a anunțat construirea unei noi stații de metrou. Pe ce Magistrală va fi plasată aceasta

Ministerul Transporturilor, Metrorex și Primăria Sectorului 4 au semnat un Protocol cu privire la construirea unei stații de metrou supraterane, între stația Berceni și Șoseaua de Centură, conform Agerpres.… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul britanic Boris Johnson susține că vor exista controale vamale la granița cu Irlanda

Procesul Brexit va impune efectuarea de controale vamale la granița cu Irlanda, ulterior ieșirii Marii Britanii din UE, confrom declarațiilor premierului britanic Boris Johnson, citate de site-ul postului BBC,… [citeste mai departe]

Cum arăta tunul cu cea mai mare rază de acțiune din istorie

A fost botezat „Paris Gun” și trebuia să șteargă de pe fața pământului capitala Franței în timpul Primului Război Mondial. Tunul acesta putea să arunce o „ghiulea” la circa 75 de mile (peste 112 kilometri), a notat Business Insider. Când și-au pus în cap să invadeze Parisul,… [citeste mai departe]

În Nordul județului: Refac Centura Săcueni și reasfaltează DN 19 E Chiribiș – Biharia

După mulți ani de tergiversări, CNAIR anunță semnrea contractului pentru finalizarea Variantei de Ocolire Săcueni, de pe DN 19 Oradea – Satu – Mare. Între timp, se reciclează in situ DN 19 E, spre Marghita. [citeste mai departe]

REPORTAJ Mureş: Recolte record pentru tineri de succes care au îmbrăţişat o carieră în agricultură

O serie de tineri din judeţul Mureş care au decis să îmbrăţişeze o carieră în agricultură, contrar opţiunilor urmate de cei mai mulţi din generaţia lor, reuşesc de câţiva ani să se remarce… [citeste mai departe]

Chindia Targoviste castiga cu Astra si obtine in premiera doua victorii consecutive in acest sezon

Ultimele doua saptamani au fost cele mai bune de cand Chindia Targoviste a reusit sa revina pe scena primului esalon fotbalistic din Romania. Viorel Moldovan & Co. au reusit sa castige din nou in Liga 1 si… [citeste mai departe]

Pacienţi internaţi puşi să semneze că nu dau mită. În ce spital se întâmplă

Pacienții care se internează în spital, puși să semneze că nu dau mită. Managerul spitalului a luat această decizie şi a redactat un formular special. Gabriel Lazany, managerul Spitalului Județean de Urgență Bistrița, a printat luni… [citeste mai departe]

Cotroceni Presidential Palace to be lit in pink on International Day against breast cancer

The Cotroceni Presidential Palace will be lit in pink on Tuesday, as of 19:00hrs on the International Day against breast cancer, in sign of solidarity and empathy with the women who confronted or are confronting with this… [citeste mai departe]

Revoluție în fotbalul românesc - LPF va implementa VAR

Începând cu sezonul competiţional 2020-2021, LPF va implementa sistemul de arbitraj video la meciurile disputate în cadrul competiţiei Casa Liga I, anunţat, marţi, liga profesionistă pe site-ul oficial, potrivit news.ro."În urma articolelor apărute de-a lungul timpului în mass-media, am… [citeste mai departe]

UE a importat peste trei milioane de tone de cafea in 2018. Cine sunt cei mai mari consumatori

Uniunea Europeana a importat peste trei milioane de tone de cafea in 2018, cu 12% mai mult decat in 2008, iar valoarea totala a importurilor a fost de 7,8 miliarde euro, arata datele publicate marti de Eurostat,… [citeste mai departe]


BNR forex reserves decrease to 35.423bn euro in September

Publicat:
The foreign exchange reserves of the of Romania (BNR) decreased by 0.55pct, to 35.423 billion euro, at the end of September, from 35.619 billion euro on 31 August, 2019, according to BNR data released on Tuesday for Agerpres.

During the month, the following flows were recorded: 1.018 billion euro worth of inflows representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency- denominated required reserves, inflows into the Ministry of 's accounts, and others; 1.214 billion euro worth of outflows representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated

