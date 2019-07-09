Birchall on GRECO reports: When you are in a club you need to observe rules

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The lump-sum taxation might be more appropriate for both the business environment and the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF), given that 45,000 companies out of 1.2 million contribute 98 percent of the state budget revenues, Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici on Tuesday told the…

- Romania has closed 10 agriculture and fisheries files while in office as holder of the Presidency at the Council of the European Union and has taken important steps toward the legislation of the Common Agricultural Policy, Romania's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Petre Daea said on…

- President Klaus Iohannis signed on Tuesday the decree for appointing Minister of Justice Ana Birchall as interim Deputy Prime Minister for the implementation of Romania's strategic partnerships, informs the Presidential Administration.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Tuesday that…

- The Ministry of Finance will transfer to the CEC Bank an amount of 900 million lei for the capitalization of the institution as soon as it receives the approval of the European Commission, Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici announced at Victoria Palace on Tuesday, according to Agerpres."We…

- Interim Minister of Justice Ana Birchall announced on Tuesday that the authorities in Madagascar approved the extradition of former Mayor of Constanta city Radu Mazare, according to Agerpres."The Ministry of Justice was officially notified and informed today, May 14, 17:19 hrs, by the INTERPOL…

- Minister of National Defense Gabriel Les said on Tuesday at the Mihail Kogalniceanu 57th Air Base on the occasion of the certification ceremony for the enhanced air service of the Italian detachment, that it highlights NATO's serious commitment to the collective defense missions, according to Agerpres."The…

- The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) raised on Monday 424 million lei from banks for a benchmark bond issue with a 61-month residual maturity, at an average yield of 4.46 pct per annum, shows data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), according to Agerpres.The nominal value of the…

- The Ministry of Justice on Wednesday announced that it hasn't selected any candidate on behalf of Romania for the European Public Prosecutor's Office yet, with the procedure to be resumed. "The selection committee presided by the Minister of Justice did not select any candidate for the European…