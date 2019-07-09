Birchall on GRECO reports: When you are in a club you need to observe rules

Stiri Recomandate

Lezeu, ultima lovitură dată de Unirea Sântana

Lezeu, ultima lovitură dată de Unirea Sântana

Luni, la reunirea lotului, au fost prezenți nu mai puțin de 24 de jucători, noutățile „sărind în ochi”. În primul rând, e vorba de fostul jucător al Crișului, Casian Maghici, dar și de fostul portar al pecicanilor, Florin Rusu. Alături de ei au fost transferați Băd și Gherghel de la Victoria Zăbrani. Dar,… [citeste mai departe]

„Aleg cariera IT”. Iulia Mazilu: „Un job trebuie să-ți ofere aripi pentru ca tu să-ți urmezi aspirațiile. IT-ul îți asigură această posibilitate”

„Aleg cariera IT”. Iulia Mazilu: „Un job trebuie să-ți ofere aripi pentru ca tu să-ți urmezi aspirațiile. IT-ul îți asigură această posibilitate”

Cu o diplomă de licență în Jurnalism, Iulia Mazilu a sfidat toate stereotipurile,… [citeste mai departe]

Se oprește apa pe Calea Făgărașului în această noapte

Se oprește apa pe Calea Făgărașului în această noapte

După ora 22.00, se va opri apa pe Calea Făgărașului nr.1-19 și la benzinăria Petrom pentru lucrări de modernizare a rețelelor de apă. Mai precis, va fi cuplată conducta de pe strada Pictor Andreescu la conducta de distribuție din Calea Făgărașului. Deoarece traficul este foarte intens… [citeste mai departe]

(foto) Protest în fața Parlamentului: Câțiva manifestanți au anunțat greva foamei și cer demisia lui Igor Dodon

(foto) Protest în fața Parlamentului: Câțiva manifestanți au anunțat greva foamei și cer demisia lui Igor Dodon

Câteva persoane s-au adunat în fața Parlamentului și cer demisia președintelui Igor Dodon. Manifestanții au anunțat greva foamei și cer ca „Parlamentul și Procuratura… [citeste mai departe]

Sentinţa care decide viitorul fetiţei din Caraş-Severin disputată de două familii a rămas în pronunţare. Cine a intervenit în proces

Sentinţa care decide viitorul fetiţei din Caraş-Severin disputată de două familii a rămas în pronunţare. Cine a intervenit în proces

Marţi, la Curtea de Apel din Timişoara s-a judecat apelul în procesul de adopţie pentru fetiţa de şapte ani, din Bocşa,… [citeste mai departe]

Filme și documentare, în avanpremieră la Timișoara, la Ceau, Cinema!

Filme și documentare, în avanpremieră la Timișoara, la Ceau, Cinema!

„Arest” al lui Andrei Cohn şi „Superhombre”, documentarul despre alpinistul timișorean Horia Colibăşanu, vor apărea în avanpremieră la Timişoara, la Ceau, Cinema! Mult așteptatul festival aduce la Timișoara avanpremiere românești şi proiecții speciale. [citeste mai departe]

SNTFC CFR Calatori cumpara extinctoare (document)

SNTFC CFR Calatori cumpara extinctoare (document)

SNTFC CFR Calatori SA Constanta a incheiat un contract de frunizare extinctoare cu societatea Eurosting AAW Industry. Valoarea totala a achizitiei, fara TVA, este de 4.078 lei.Descrierea contractuluiAchizitie de stingatoare TIP SM9, P50, P100. Clauze contractual obligatorii : livrarea produselor se face… [citeste mai departe]

Livrările Volkswagen au scăzut în prima parte a anului: “Ne așteptăm la un al doilea ...

Livrările Volkswagen au scăzut în prima parte a anului: “Ne așteptăm la un al doilea ...

În prima jumătate a anului, Volkswagen a livrat puțin sub 3 milioane de unități la nivel global, în scădere cu 4% față de perioada corespunzătoare din 2018. Rezultatul a fost pe măsura așteptărilor nemților, care… [citeste mai departe]

Cinci produse de unică folosință trebuie scoase rapid de pe rafturile magazinelor. Anunțul Ministerului Mediului

Cinci produse de unică folosință trebuie scoase rapid de pe rafturile magazinelor. Anunțul Ministerului Mediului

Autorităţile de mediu vor trebui să elaboreze, împreună cu producătorii de produse din plastic de unică folosinţă, o strategie pentru a reuşi implementarea Directivei europene… [citeste mai departe]

Jean-Claude Juncker îi va audia pe candidaţii propuşi de România şi Estonia pentru posturile vacante de comisari europeni

Jean-Claude Juncker îi va audia pe candidaţii propuşi de România şi Estonia pentru posturile vacante de comisari europeni

Juncker va audia candidaţii propuşi de România şi Estonia pentru posturile de comisar european deţinute de Corina Creţu şi Andrus Ansip”Preşedintele… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Birchall on GRECO reports: When you are in a club you need to observe rules

Publicat:
Birchall on GRECO reports: When you are in a club you need to observe rules

Minister of on Tuesday stated, while referring to the recommendations of the GRECO reports in Romania, that "one needs to observe the rules when joining a club."

of Justice on Tuesday, 11.00 am, published the two reports of the Group of (GRECO) regarding Romania.

When asked by the journalists if the recommendations of the GRECO reports should become mandatory, Birchall said: "You know that when, as a general rule, you are in a club, to say so, you need to observe the rules. But for the recommendations in the GRECO report…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

FinMin Teodorovici: Lump-sum taxation might be more appropriate for both businesses and tax watchdog

17:06, 25.06.2019 - The lump-sum taxation might be more appropriate for both the business environment and the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF), given that 45,000 companies out of 1.2 million contribute 98 percent of the state budget revenues, Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici on Tuesday told the…

Romania closes 10 EU agriculture, fisheries files, takes important steps toward regulating Common Agricultural Policy

21:47, 18.06.2019 - Romania has closed 10 agriculture and fisheries files while in office as holder of the Presidency at the Council of the European Union and has taken important steps toward the legislation of the Common Agricultural Policy, Romania's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Petre Daea said on…

President Iohannis signs decree appointing Ana Birchall as interim Deputy Prime Minister

18:35, 11.06.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis signed on Tuesday the decree for appointing Minister of Justice Ana Birchall as interim Deputy Prime Minister for the implementation of Romania's strategic partnerships, informs the Presidential Administration.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Tuesday that…

Finance Ministry to transfer to CEC Bank 900 mln lei for capitalization, after EC approval

20:54, 14.05.2019 - The Ministry of Finance will transfer to the CEC Bank an amount of 900 million lei for the capitalization of the institution as soon as it receives the approval of the European Commission, Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici announced at Victoria Palace on Tuesday, according to Agerpres."We…

Interim JusMin Birchall announces authorities in Madagascar approve Radu Mazare's extradition

20:53, 14.05.2019 - Interim Minister of Justice Ana Birchall announced on Tuesday that the authorities in Madagascar approved the extradition of former Mayor of Constanta city Radu Mazare, according to Agerpres."The Ministry of Justice was officially notified and informed today, May 14, 17:19 hrs, by the INTERPOL…

DefMin Les: Presence of Italian detachment highlights NATO's serious commitment to collective defense missions

19:28, 14.05.2019 - Minister of National Defense Gabriel Les said on Tuesday at the Mihail Kogalniceanu 57th Air Base on the occasion of the certification ceremony for the enhanced air service of the Italian detachment, that it highlights NATO's serious commitment to the collective defense missions, according to Agerpres."The…

Finance Ministry raises 424 ml lei from banks for average yield of 4.46 pct

16:45, 13.05.2019 - The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) raised on Monday 424 million lei from banks for a benchmark bond issue with a 61-month residual maturity, at an average yield of 4.46 pct per annum, shows data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), according to Agerpres.The nominal value of the…

MJ rejects candidacies for European Public Prosecutor's Office from Romania; procedure to be resumed

19:38, 10.04.2019 - The Ministry of Justice on Wednesday announced that it hasn't selected any candidate on behalf of Romania for the European Public Prosecutor's Office yet, with the procedure to be resumed. "The selection committee presided by the Minister of Justice did not select any candidate for the European…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 09 iulie 2019
Bucuresti 15°C | 24°C
Iasi 11°C | 24°C
Cluj-Napoca 10°C | 25°C
Timisoara 14°C | 25°C
Constanta 18°C | 27°C
Brasov 10°C | 22°C
Baia Mare 11°C | 22°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 07.07.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 441.410,40 3.687.208,80
II (5/6) 11 13.376,07 -
III (4/6) 454 324,08 -
IV (3/6) 7.742 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 4.213.742,40

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 09 iulie 2019
USD 4.2191
EUR 4.7269
CHF 4.2415
GBP 5.2585
CAD 3.2135
XAU 188.318
JPY 3.8743
CNY 0.6127
AED 1.1486
AUD 2.9244
MDL 0.2355
BGN 2.4168

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec