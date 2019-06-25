AUDIO RECORDINGS. The family seeking political asylum in the USA for ethnic-based persecution threaten to throw stones at the journalists: „I’ll kill you, should I go to jail!” The man has three convictions in Europe, out of which one is in Germany, for r

Stiri Recomandate

DIGI RCS-RDS, Telekom, UPC, NextGen: Posturile TV care vor avea aceeaşi emisie simultan

DIGI RCS-RDS, Telekom, UPC, NextGen: Posturile TV care vor avea aceeaşi emisie simultan

DIGI RCS-RDS, Telekom, UPC, NextGen, Focusat, Akta, Digital Cable Systems sunt operatorii în telecomunicaţii care vor retransmite Eurosport 1 HD și Eurosport 1 SD cu aceeaşi emisie simultan.  [citeste mai departe]

Comisarul pentru afaceri interne: România e foarte aproape de aderarea la Schengen

Comisarul pentru afaceri interne: România e foarte aproape de aderarea la Schengen

România nu este departe de momentul aderării la spaţiul Schengen, în prezent lucrându-se la aspectele tehnice pentru acest demers, a declarat miercuri comisarul european pentru migraţie şi afaceri interne, Dimitris Avramopoulos. În aceeași… [citeste mai departe]

Republica Moldova / Ministrul de Interne acuză judecătorii Curții Constituționale de tentativă de uzurpare a puterii de stat

Republica Moldova / Ministrul de Interne acuză judecătorii Curții Constituționale de tentativă de uzurpare a puterii de stat

Ministrul de Interne, Andrei Năstase, a făcut un denunț către Procuratura Generală. Andrei Năstase solicită suspendarea provizorie din funcţie… [citeste mai departe]

Încă 1.000 de trotinete electrice, disponibile pentru închiriat în București

Încă 1.000 de trotinete electrice, disponibile pentru închiriat în București

Consilierii municipali vor dezbate în şedinţa din 26 iunie, un proiect de hotărâre în baza căruia bucureştenii vor putea împrumuta trotinete electrice pentru o perioadă scurtă de timp. Astfel, urmează să fie aprobat un acord de cooperare… [citeste mai departe]

Fără penali, varianta PNL. Liberalii, proiect de revizuire a Constituţiei

Fără penali, varianta PNL. Liberalii, proiect de revizuire a Constituţiei

Liberalii propun în iniţiativa legislativă privind revizuirea Constituţiei interdicţia ca persoanele condamnate definitiv să poată candida la alegeri, interzicerea amnistiei şi graţierii colective pentru fapte de corupţie şi a ordonanţelor în domeniul… [citeste mai departe]

Pamela Anderson, despre iubitul ei: ”Este un monstru”

Pamela Anderson, despre iubitul ei: "Este un monstru"

Dacă, pe 9 iunie, Pamela Anderson și iubitul ei, Adil Rami, se plimbau liniștiți prin Malibu, zilele trecute vedeta a făcut dezvăluiri incredibile despre relația lor. Ea susține că fotbalistul, în vârstă de 33 de ani, a înșelat-o timp de doi ani.  Pamela Anderson, 51 de ani, și Adil Rami… [citeste mai departe]

Gothaer: Am inregistrat o crestere importanta a numarului politelor de asigurari de calatorie cu acoperire pentru sporturile de agrement

Gothaer: Am inregistrat o crestere importanta a numarului politelor de asigurari de calatorie cu acoperire pentru sporturile de agrement

Odata cu inceperea sezonului de vacante, asigurarea de calatorie revine in centrul atentiei. Astfel, potrivit companiei de asigurari… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Paşcanu şi-a asigurat viitorul: Cinci echipe din Premier League se bat pe fundaşul central

Alexandru Paşcanu şi-a asigurat viitorul: Cinci echipe din Premier League se bat pe fundaşul central

Alexandru Paşcanu a făcut un turneu excelent la EURO U21, până acum, la fel ca şi colegii lui. Dar fundaşul central se bucură de un interes mare din partea unor echipe din fotbalul englez. Din Premier… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă fisură în Alianţa Kozak PSRM-ACUM: Ministerul de externe declară că votul lui Năstase în APCE nu reprezintă poziția Guvernului

O nouă fisură în Alianţa Kozak PSRM-ACUM: Ministerul de externe declară că votul lui Năstase în APCE nu reprezintă poziția Guvernului

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe a publicat pe pagina de Facebook poziţia oficială a instituţiei, după ce Andrei Năstase… [citeste mai departe]


AUDIO RECORDINGS. The family seeking political asylum in the USA for ethnic-based persecution threaten to throw stones at the journalists: „I’ll kill you, should I go to jail!” The man has three convictions in Europe, out of which one is in Germany, for r

AUDIO RECORDINGS. The family seeking political asylum in the USA for ethnic-based persecution threaten to throw stones at the journalists: „I'll kill you, should I go to jail!" The man has three convictions in Europe, out of which one is in Germany, for r

by , , and and had just arrived yesterday from France in the Olteni village, situated 7 kilometers away from . They returned after the ultimatum given by the social worker. They were at risk of losing the allowance for raising the children, after leaving their girls and boys with their relatives, including little Constantin, without filling the necessary legal forms, yet the parents cashing the money as if they were the ones to look after the children.  We found them in the backyard of the…

INREGISTRARI AUDIO. Familia care a cerut azil politic in SUA pentru persecuție etnica in Romania amenința presa cu pietre: „Te omor și daca fac pușcarie!” Barbatul are trei condamnari in 2016 in Europa, dintre care una in Germania, pentru furt cu violența

07:15, 25.06.2019 - de Delia Marinescu, Alexandra Nistoroiu, Adriana Oprea și Catalin TolontanIeri, in satul Olteni, aflat la 7 kilometri de Ramnicu Valcea, Vasile Mutu și Florentina Patru abia revenisera din Franța.  Ei s-au intors dupa ultimatumul asistentei sociale. Riscau sa ramana fara indemnizația de creștere a copiilor…

The story unwrapped “without fear or favor” about the Romanian family The New York Times has used to attack Trump. «Baby Constantin»’s father has been convicted twice in France and he is under investigation for a violent crime in Ramnicu-Valcea. The mothe

07:05, 24.06.2019 - Warning: This is not an article for those who have prejudiced opinions about the Roma. Please do not read it! Because it is not about ethnicity. It is about how, by presenting several implausible elements which the journalists never checked, a story done by the New York Times starting from the painful…

Povestea spusa „fara teama sau favoruri” a familiei de romani cu care The New York Times a lovit in Trump. Tatal lui “Baby Constantin” are doua condamnari in Franța și este cercetat pentru violența intr-un dosar penal la Ramnicu-Valcea. Mama a spus ca a f

07:05, 24.06.2019 - The story unwrapped “without fear or favor” about the Romanian family The New York Times has used to attack Trump. ”Baby Constantin”’s father has been convicted twice in France and he is under investigation for a violent crime in Ramnicu-Valcea. The mother stated she had been abusively sterilised in…

De ziua lor – „Lumea copilariei”, la Școala Gmnaziala „Singidava” Cugir

10:45, 02.06.2019 - Clubul IMPACT ”Zambiricii norocoși” de la Școala Gimnaziala Singidava Cugir, format din 15 elevi de clasa a V-a și a VI-a și coordonați de profesoarele Nicoleta Vasuți și Daniela Pascal au organizat cu prilejul zilei de 1 Iunie, o serie de activitați dedicate copiilor in cadrul proiectului ”Lumea copilariei”.…

Traficul greu este interzis in zona Dedulesti - Dealul Negru pe DN 7

13:37, 28.05.2019 - Traficul greu este interzis in zona Dedulesti - Dealul Negru pe DN 7 Foto: Arhiva - Alex Lancuzov Traficul greu este interzis de astazi în zona Dedulesti - Dealul Negru pe DN 7, între Pitesti si Râmnicu Vâlcea, unde se fac lucrari de consolidare. Decizia, anuntata de…

#EuropeanElection2019 Voters from 21 countries vote on Sunday to elect future EP

08:03, 26.05.2019 - Voters from 21 European Union Member States are invited on Sunday to elect the future European Parliament. In the first three days of the vote, organised over May 23-26, voters from the Netherlands, UK, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Malta and Slovakia cast their ballots. …

GALERIE FOTO Reflectoarele pe Valcea și Dinamo » „Dulaii” și campioanele de la SCM Ramnicu Valcea au „sclipit” la Gala Handbalului Romanesc

20:26, 24.05.2019 - La prima ediție a Galei Handbalului Romanesc, organizata de Sindicatul Handbaliștilor din Romania (SHR), campioanele de la SCM Ramnicu Valcea și campionii de la Dinamo au urcat de cele mai multe ori pe podiumul de premiere. Au ieșit insa in evidența prin eleganța de pe covorul roșu. Iulia Dumanska,…

Embassies of 12 states call on Bucharest authorities to avoid changes that would weaken rule of law

16:58, 03.04.2019 - The embassies of twelve states that are Romania's international partners and allies, including France, the US and Germany, express concerns about the rule of law in Romania and call on all parties involved in drafting emergency government ordinances modifying justice sector laws "to avoid changes…


