AUDIO RECORDINGS. The family seeking political asylum in the USA for ethnic-based persecution threaten to throw stones at the journalists: „I’ll kill you, should I go to jail!” The man has three convictions in Europe, out of which one is in Germany, for r

AUDIO RECORDINGS. The family seeking political asylum in the USA for ethnic-based persecution threaten to throw stones at the journalists: „I’ll kill you, should I go to jail!” The man has three convictions in Europe, out of which one is in Germany, for rPublicat:
by Delia Marinescu, Alexandra Nistoroiu, Adriana Oprea and Catalin TolontanVasile Mutu and Florentina Patru had just arrived yesterday from France in the Olteni village, situated 7 kilometers away from Ramnicu Valcea. They returned after the ultimatum given by the social worker. They were at risk of losing the allowance for raising the children, after leaving their girls and boys with their relatives, including little Constantin, without filling the necessary legal forms, yet the parents cashing the money as if they were the ones to look after the children. We found them in the backyard of the…
The story unwrapped “without fear or favor” about the Romanian family The New York Times has used to attack Trump. «Baby Constantin»’s father has been convicted twice in France and he is under investigation for a violent crime in Ramnicu-Valcea. The mothe
07:05, 24.06.2019 - Warning: This is not an article for those who have prejudiced opinions about the Roma. Please do not read it! Because it is not about ethnicity. It is about how, by presenting several implausible elements which the journalists never checked, a story done by the New York Times starting from the painful…
07:05, 24.06.2019 - The story unwrapped “without fear or favor” about the Romanian family The New York Times has used to attack Trump. ”Baby Constantin”’s father has been convicted twice in France and he is under investigation for a violent crime in Ramnicu-Valcea. The mother stated she had been abusively sterilised in…
