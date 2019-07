Deposits of non-government resident customers up to RON 336,975.1 million, in June

Deposits of non-government resident customers went up 0.1 percent month-on-month to RON 336,975.1 million in June 2019, and up 7.7 percent (3.7 percent in real terms) over the same year-ago period. RON-denominated household deposits moved… [citeste mai departe]