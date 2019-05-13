ANCOM: Fixed internet connections, up 7pct in Romania, in 2018; over 10mln mobile connections, 4G

Stiri Recomandate

Cadavrul unui bărbat care decedase de mai multe zile a fost găsit în casă de pompieri

Cadavrul unui bărbat care decedase de mai multe zile a fost găsit în casă de pompieri

Cadavrul unui bărbat din municipiul Bârlad care decedase de mai multe zile a fost găsit în propria locuinţă de pompierii militari bârlădeni, potrivit Agerpres. Descoperirea a fost făcută după ce vecinii bărbatului au anunţat… [citeste mai departe]

Povestea IMPRESIONANTĂ a doi angajaţi ai Poliției de Frontieră care și-au unit destinele îmbrăcați în uniforma de serviciu

Povestea IMPRESIONANTĂ a doi angajaţi ai Poliției de Frontieră care și-au unit destinele îmbrăcați în uniforma de serviciu

S-au căsătorit în uniforma de serviciu. Doi angajaţi ai poliţiei de frontieră şi-au unit destinele, îmbrăcați în costumele de paradă ale structurilor… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul Mitralieră, despre maneaua lui Guţă: Maneaua este foarte bună

Deputatul Mitralieră, despre maneaua lui Guţă: Maneaua este foarte bună

Cătălin Rădulescu a fost întrebat dacă maneaua reprezintă valoare românească. "Cam 50, 60, 70% dintre români ascultă şi manele", a răspuns el. "Este un cântec, nu clip electoral, o manea. Eu nu sunt aşa fan astea, eu sunt mai mult pe reggae, pe alte… [citeste mai departe]

Mădălina Ghenea s-ar fi logodit pentru a patra oară!

Mădălina Ghenea s-ar fi logodit pentru a patra oară!

Faimoasa Mădălina Ghenea s-ar fi logodit pentru a patra oară! Iar alesul inimii ei ar fi un celebru dealer de artă în vârstă de 32 de ani, Vito Schnabel. The post Mădălina Ghenea s-ar fi logodit pentru a patra oară! appeared first on Renaşterea bănăţeană . [citeste mai departe]

Și-a găsit sfârșitul în propria casă

Și-a găsit sfârșitul în propria casă

O bătrână, a ars de vie în propria locuință, după ce un incendiu a mistuit casa din temelii. Femeia era imobilizată la pat și nu a mai reușit să de salveze. În zadar s-au luptat salvatorii cu flăcările, pentru bătrână nu s-a mai putut face nimic. Situație dramatică într-o cumună gorjeană. O casă din comuna Cătunele,… [citeste mai departe]

Păstrează curat, să nu fii amendat! Sectorul 3, cei mai buni!

Păstrează curat, să nu fii amendat! Sectorul 3, cei mai buni!

Conform tuturor cercetărilor sociologice efectuate la nivelul Capitalei, una din principalele disfuncționalități ale orașului, în opinia cetățenilor, o reprezintă cantitatea mare de gunoi aruncată iresponsabil pe domeniul public. Fie că vorbim de mucuri de țigară, coji de… [citeste mai departe]

DOLIU la Hollywood: A MURIT marea actriță Doris Day

DOLIU la Hollywood: A MURIT marea actriță Doris Day

Actrița și cântăreața Doris Day, care a avut o carieră de succes la Hollywood la sfârșitul anilor 50' și 60', a murit la vârsta de 97 de ani. "The Doris Day Animal Foundation" a confirmat că starul s-a stins din viață luni, în casa ei din Carmel Valley, California.... [citeste mai departe]

Loteria Română suplimentează fondul de câştiguri la Loto 6/49, după ce s-a câştigat premiul la categoria I

Loteria Română suplimentează fondul de câştiguri la Loto 6/49, după ce s-a câştigat premiul la categoria I

Fondul de câştiguri al categoriei I la Loto 6/49 va fi suplimentat cu 1.000.000 lei ,pentru următoarele două extrageri (joi şi duminică), în urma câştigării premiului la această… [citeste mai departe]

Acțiunile Renault au căzut după ce au apărut informații despre sistemele anti-poluare slabe ale companiei

Acțiunile Renault au căzut după ce au apărut informații despre sistemele anti-poluare slabe ale companiei

Acţiunile constructorului auto francez Renault SA au scăzut luni după ce în presă au apărut informaţii potrivit cărora sistemele anti-poluare ale unor modele diesel nu au funcţionat… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

ANCOM: Fixed internet connections, up 7pct in Romania, in 2018; over 10mln mobile connections, 4G

Publicat:
ANCOM: Fixed internet connections, up 7pct in Romania, in 2018; over 10mln mobile connections, 4G

The number of fixed internet connections in Romania reached 5.1 million at the end of 2018, 7 percent more than in the previous year, while in the case of mobile internet, 4G connections have exceeded 10 million, an annual increase of 27 percent, according to statistics published on Monday by the National Communications Administration and (ANCOM), writes Agerpres.

According to the statistical data report, at the end of 2018 the number of 4G connections was 10.1 million, up 27 percent from the previous year, and the share is 51 percent of the total mobile internet

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Finance Ministry raises 424 ml lei from banks for average yield of 4.46 pct

16:45, 13.05.2019 - The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) raised on Monday 424 million lei from banks for a benchmark bond issue with a 61-month residual maturity, at an average yield of 4.46 pct per annum, shows data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), according to Agerpres.The nominal value of the…

PM Dancila tells meeting with EUROPALIA chairman 2019 can be considered Romania's year in Brussels

14:36, 06.05.2019 - Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila had a meeting at Victoria Palace on Monday with chairman of the EUROPALIA International Steering Committee Count Georges Jacobs de Hagen, saying that 2019 may be considered "the year of Romania in Brussels."  According to a governmental press statement,…

Romania's economically active population increases slightly in 2018, to 8,689 million people

13:35, 01.05.2019 - Romania's working age population (aged 15 to 64) was 12.93 million in 2018, accounting for 66.2 percent of the total population, with 64.8 percent of this population being employed, 2.9 percent unemployed and 32.3 economically inactive, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics…

Romania's unemployment rate down to 3.19pct at end-March

17:26, 23.04.2019 - Romania's unemployment rate declined to 3.19 percent at the end of March, dropping by 0.63 percentage points compared to the same month of the previous year, according to data published on Tuesday by the the National Employment Agency (ANOFM).Compared to February 2019, the unemployment rate…

February 2019 unemployment down to 3.8pct in Romania

11:02, 01.04.2019 - Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in February 2019 declined to 3.8 percent from 3.9 percent as recorded in the previous month, according to data released on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) according to Agerpres. The estimated number of the unemployed (aged…

European Commissioner for climate action and energy Arias Canete, to visit Bucharest April 1-2

09:23, 01.04.2019 - European Commissioner for climate action and energy Miguel Arias Canete is paying a visit to Bucharest on April 1 and 2, 2019. According to the Representative Office of the European Commission in Romania, on Monday, the European official is set to participate in the meeting "Regional Cooperation…

Industrial production prices advance 3.9pct in Romania in Jan. 2019

11:48, 04.03.2019 - Industrial producion prices in Romania, domestic and foreign market combined, increased by 3.9 percent in January 2019 from the same month of the previous year, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Monday according to Agerpres. Against January 2019-December…

President Iohannis attends EU - League of Arab States' summit in Egypt

18:06, 19.02.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis will attend Sunday through Monday the EU - League of Arab States Summit in Egypt, at Sharm-El-Sheikh, the Presidential Administration informs.This is the first summit that unfolds with the participation of the European Union member states and those of the League of…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 13 mai 2019
Bucuresti 11°C | 22°C
Iasi 10°C | 24°C
Cluj-Napoca 10°C | 23°C
Timisoara 10°C | 23°C
Constanta 12°C | 20°C
Brasov 9°C | 22°C
Baia Mare 12°C | 23°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 12.05.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) 1 22.265.937,00 -
II (5/6) 39 7.043,28 -
III (4/6) 917 299,55 -
IV (3/6) 15.090 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 23.268.013,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 13 mai 2019
USD 4.2357
EUR 4.7607
CHF 4.1987
GBP 5.5152
CAD 3.1548
XAU 174.808
JPY 3.8622
CNY 0.6163
AED 1.1531
AUD 2.9578
MDL 0.2374
BGN 2.4341

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec