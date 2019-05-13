ANCOM: Fixed internet connections, up 7pct in Romania, in 2018; over 10mln mobile connections, 4G The number of fixed internet connections in Romania reached 5.1 million at the end of 2018, 7 percent more than in the previous year, while in the case of mobile internet, 4G connections have exceeded 10 million, an annual increase of 27 percent, according to statistics published on Monday by the National Communications Administration and Regulation Authority (ANCOM), writes Agerpres. According to the statistical data report, at the end of 2018 the number of 4G connections was 10.1 million, up 27 percent from the previous year, and the share is 51 percent of the total mobile internet… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

