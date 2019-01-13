Stiri Recomandate

Ambassador Saranga: Romania, a true friend of Israel we could rely on within EU

Publicat:
Ambassador Saranga: Romania, a true friend of Israel we could rely on within EU

Romania is a true friend of Israel, said the new ambassador of this state to Romania, , adding that his country could rely on our country within the
"We meet today to celebrate the year 2019, a particularly important year marked by the takeover of the presidency of the EU Council by Romania, a very important, remarkable moment from the political viewpoint. (...) For us, Romania is a true friend we could rely on within the EU," Saranga said, attending a 's concert organised on Sunday at the in Bucharest by the

