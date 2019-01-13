Ambassador Saranga: Romania, a true friend of Israel we could rely on within EU

Ambassador Saranga: Romania, a true friend of Israel we could rely on within EUPublicat:
Romania is a true friend of Israel, said the new ambassador of this state to Romania, David Saranga, adding that his country could rely on our country within the European Union.
"We meet today to celebrate the year 2019, a particularly important year marked by the takeover of the presidency of the EU Council by Romania, a very important, remarkable moment from the political viewpoint. (...) For us, Romania is a true friend we could rely on within the EU," Saranga said, attending a New Year's concert organised on Sunday at the Choral Temple in Bucharest by the Bucharest Jews Community…
