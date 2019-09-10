Ambassador Maior calls hearings in case related to indicted politician's visit to US pleasant discussion with prosecutors

Stiri Recomandate

Mașină răsturnată la Plopeni. Patru victime, printre ele și doi copii

Mașină răsturnată la Plopeni. Patru victime, printre ele și doi copii

O mașină s-a răsturnat, marți, pe raza localității Plopeni din județul Suceava, scrie Mediafax. Potrivit primelor informații, sunt implicate în accident patru persoane, printre care doi copii. Potrivit ISU Suceava, o mașină s-a răsturnat, marți, în afara… [citeste mai departe]

DURERE FĂRĂ MARGINI | Ciprian s-a întors acasă pentru totdeauna (VIDEO)

DURERE FĂRĂ MARGINI | Ciprian s-a întors acasă pentru totdeauna (VIDEO)

Sicriul cu trupul sublocotenentului post-mortem Ciprian Polschi a ajuns la Buzău și este depus la capela bisericii „Sfântul Ștefan” de pe strada Frăsinet. Înmormântarea va avea loc joi, la Cimitirul Eroilor din Buzău. Sicriul cu trupul militarului ucis… [citeste mai departe]

Bine de ştiut! Ce se întâmplă în organismul tău atunci când bei trei cafele zilnic

Bine de ştiut! Ce se întâmplă în organismul tău atunci când bei trei cafele zilnic

Aproape că nu este persoană care să nu își înceapă ziua cu o cană de cafea. Această băutură alungă somnul și ne ajută să avem energie pentru întreaga zi, însă când vine vorba despre cantitate, medicii ne sfătuiesc să nu exagerăm. [citeste mai departe]

Christian Sabbagh, nuntă și botez în secret! Ce frumoasă a fost mireasa

Christian Sabbagh, nuntă și botez în secret! Ce frumoasă a fost mireasa

Fostul prezentator de televiziune de la Kanal D Christian Sabbagh a așteptat venirea toamnei pentru organizarea a două dintre cele mai frumoase evenimente din viața sa: nunta și botezul celui mai tânăr membru al familiei, notează click.ro. Christian… [citeste mai departe]

Rezultatele meciurilor de marți, din turul 4 al Cupei României

Rezultatele meciurilor de marți, din turul 4 al Cupei României

Marți au avut loc primele partide din turul 4 al Cupei României, iar șapte formații și-au asigurat calificarea în 16-imile de finală, fază în care vor intra în competiție și echipe din Liga 1.În urma rezultatelor înregistrate marți, UTA Arad, Foresta Suceava, Ripensia Timișoara,… [citeste mai departe]

Chef Sorin Bontea are reţete speciale pentru bolnavii de gută

Chef Sorin Bontea are reţete speciale pentru bolnavii de gută

Bucătarii de la „Chefi la cuţite” se bat în reţete. După ce recent Florin Dumitrescu a lansat o carte de bucate, a venit rândul lui Sorin Bontea să anunţe că a pregătit o broşură specială în care a curpins 30 de reţete atent selecţionate pentru bolnavii de gută, potrivit click.ro.… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Trestieni, dispărut de trei zile, este căutat de Poliţie

Un bărbat din Trestieni, dispărut de trei zile, este căutat de Poliţie

În data de 8 septembrie 2019, polițiștii Secției nr. 3 de Poliție Rurală Bolintin Vale au fost sesizați prin Sistemul Național Unic pentru apeluri de Urgență 112 de către un bărbat de 30 de ani, din localitatea Trestieni, județul Giurgiu, cu privire la… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 200 de români basarabeni au celebrat Ziua Limbii Române la Casa de Cultură din Ismail

Peste 200 de români basarabeni au celebrat Ziua Limbii Române la Casa de Cultură din Ismail

Institutul „Eudoxiu Hurmuzachi” pentru românii de pretutindeni a derulat proiectul „Ziua Limbii Române la Ismail”, la Ismail, în Ucraina, în 07 septembrie 2019. Proiectul s-a desfășurat în parteneriat cu Asociația… [citeste mai departe]

Un operator de telefonie introduce în oferte o aplicaţie de control parental

Un operator de telefonie introduce în oferte o aplicaţie de control parental

Operatorul Telekom Romania a anunţat marţi că introduce în ofertele sale Kaspersky Safe Kids, o aplicaţie premium de control parental pentru monitorizarea comportamentului copilului atât online, cât şi offline, care îi ajută atât pe părinţi, cât… [citeste mai departe]

Tineri prinși lângă un liceu din Pitești! Fumau substanțe interzise

Tineri prinși lângă un liceu din Pitești! Fumau substanțe interzise

Astăzi, efectivele de jandarmi care patrulau în zona instituțiilor de învățământ, au observat lângă Liceul Tehnologic Dacia Pitești, doi tineri de 24, respectiv 26 de ani, care aveau un comportament suspect. ”La interceptarea persoanelor, jandarmii au observat… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Ambassador Maior calls hearings in case related to indicted politician's visit to US pleasant discussion with prosecutors

Publicat:
Ambassador Maior calls hearings in case related to indicted politician's visit to US pleasant discussion with prosecutors

Romania's ambassador to the US said on Tuesday that he was being heard at the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) as a witness in a case related to indicted politician 's visit to the US, adding that he had a "very pleasant" discussion with prosecutors.

"I was heard as a witness in the case of a visit to the US by former Speaker of the of Deputies. I have wanted to come for a long time. [It was] a very pleasant discussion with the prosecutors. The case is pending, so I cannot give you details, but [it was]a very pleasant discussion," Maior…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Ramona Ioana Bruynseels, reacție dupa audierea lui Geroge Maior: Se dorește poate reactivarea mitului Liviu Dragnea

17:44, 10.09.2019 - Ramona Ioana Bruynseels a vorbit la Antena 3 despre audierea lui George Maior la DNA. ”Trebuie sa recunoaștem, ca orice cetațean atunci cand ii este ceruta prezența in fața organelor judiciare, trebuie...

SURSE: DNA ancheteaza vizita lui Dragnea la ceremonia lui Trump

16:54, 10.09.2019 - G4Media.ro a dezvaluit pe data de 6 iunie ca vizita lui Liviu Dragnea si Sorin Grindeanu efectuata in Statele Unite in ianuarie 2017, cand au participat la ceremonia de inaugurare a presedintelui Trump, a intrat in atentia anchetatorilor americani. La vremea respectiva, fostul sef SRI, George Maior,…

Familia lui Dragnea, interdicție in SUA. Anunț controversat

17:39, 05.09.2019 - Liviu Dragnea și cei doi copii ai sai, Valentin Ștefan Dragnea și Maria Alexandra Dragnea, au interdicție de intrare in SUA. Daca la liderul PSD, lucrurile sunt limpezi, fiind inchis, controversa este legata de copiii sai care au, de asemenea, aceeași interdicție, fara a fi implicați in fapte de…

UDMR's Biro Rozalia, after visit in Tokyo: Japanese await completion of works on M6 Metro Line

17:47, 03.09.2019 - The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) MP Biro Rozalia, chair of the Foreign Policy Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, said on Tuesday, after a visit to Tokyo, that the Japanese authorities are waiting for the works on the M6 Metro Line to be completed, a quarter of the investment being…

Investigation opens in non-observance of 112 emergency call procedures

15:55, 30.07.2019 - Prosecutors with the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) have opened an in rem criminal case regarding the recent Caracal crimes, for negligence in connection with the non-observance of the procedures by the police officer who took the 112 emergency phone calls of…

Meeting between Marcel Ciolacu, Maia Sandu: Moldova always counted on Romania's support

17:27, 02.07.2019 - Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Marcel Ciolacu on Tuesday met the Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who said her country always counted on Romania's support.Marcel Ciolacu congratulated Maia Sandu for her appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova and for…

President Iohannis: Romania has been, is and will be most constant, dedicated supporter of Republic of Moldova

10:47, 02.07.2019 - Romania has been, is and will be the most constant and dedicated supporter of the Republic of Moldova, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday.  The head of state welcomed at the Cotroceni Palace Presidential Maia Sandu, the Moldovan premier. At the end of the meeting, President Iohannis…

Marian Oprisan: O sustin pe Viorica Dancila, este o femeie cinstita; Liviu Dragnea o teroriza

18:53, 28.06.2019 - Presedintele PSD Vrancea, Marian Oprisan, a declarat ca o va sustine pe Viorica Dancila pentru functia de presedinte al social-democratilor, adaugand ca aceasta este un politician cinstit, care s-a eliberat de "agreement-ul" pe care il avea cu fostul lider al partidului, Liviu Dragnea, care, in opinia…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 10 septembrie 2019
Bucuresti 13°C | 28°C
Iasi 11°C | 29°C
Cluj-Napoca 12°C | 27°C
Timisoara 13°C | 26°C
Constanta 19°C | 27°C
Brasov 9°C | 26°C
Baia Mare 14°C | 27°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 08.09.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 494.850,00 6.130.596,88
II (5/6) 6 27.491,66 -
III (4/6) 398 414,44 -
IV (3/6) 8.397 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.712.406,88

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 10 septembrie 2019
USD 4.2843
EUR 4.7318
CHF 4.3282
GBP 5.2816
CAD 3.2506
XAU 205.941
JPY 3.9929
CNY 0.603
AED 1.1664
AUD 2.9388
MDL 0.2403
BGN 2.4193

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec