Turcia a bombardat în Siria o miliţie kurdă susţinută de către Washington

Turcia a bombardat în Siria o miliţie kurdă susţinută de către Washington

Armata turcă a bombardat duminică poziţii în nordul Siriei ale unei miliţii kurde ce este susţinută de către SUA, dar care este considerată drept ''teroristă'' de către Ankara, relatează AFP. La o zi după un summit Turcia-Rusia-Franţa-Germania… [citeste mai departe]

FRAGMENT „Dialoguri secrete. Cum se roagă scriitorii şi personajele lor”, de Ioana Pârvulescu

FRAGMENT „Dialoguri secrete. Cum se roagă scriitorii şi personajele lor", de Ioana Pârvulescu

Marţi, de la ora 19, la Librăria Humanitas de la Cişmigiu, va avea loc lansarea volumului „Dialoguri secrete. Cum se roagă scriitorii şi personajele lor”, de Ioana Pârvulescu, cu desene de Mihail Coşuleţu.… [citeste mai departe]

VREMEA în ALBA pentru săptămâna 29 octombrie – 4 noiembrie. Zile faine de toamnă, cu soare și temperaturi ridicate

VREMEA în ALBA pentru săptămâna 29 octombrie – 4 noiembrie. Zile faine de toamnă, cu soare și temperaturi ridicate

Vreme frumoasă de toamnă blândă va fi săptămâna care urmează, cu temperaturi ce ajung până la 24 de grade Celsius. Minimele vor fi rezonabile, așa că nu vor… [citeste mai departe]

Amazing phenomenon on the Romanian sky before the earthquake that hit on Sunday morning

Amazing phenomenon on the Romanian sky before the earthquake that hit on Sunday morning

A rare phenomenon appeared on the sky in Bucharest before the 5.8 magnitude earthquake that hit on Sunday morning. The sky turned red because of a dust cloud coming form Sahara, which led to the appearance... [citeste mai departe]

Liderul suprem din Iran dorește o luptă împotriva `infiltrării inamicilor`

Liderul suprem din Iran dorește o luptă împotriva `infiltrării inamicilor`

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, liderul suprem din Iran, consideră că trebuie începută o luptă împotriva „infiltrării inamicilor”, declarația fiind făcută în cadrul unui discurs adresat oficialilor din departamentele de securitate cibernetică”, a transmis… [citeste mai departe]

Elena Gheorghe, nașă de botez. Cum s-a îmbrăcat vedeta

Elena Gheorghe, nașă de botez. Cum s-a îmbrăcat vedeta

Cântăreața Elena Gheorghe a creștinat un băiețel în acest weekend. Artista a arătat superb la eveniment.   Weekend plin pentru artista Elena Gheorghe. Vedeta a avut parte de un frumos eveniment. Aceasta a fost nașă de botez. Cântăreața și partenerul ei de viață au creștinat un băiețel,… [citeste mai departe]

Cum poți primi alertă pe telefon în caz de cutremur. INFP trimite notificările pe care RO-ALERT le refuză

Cum poți primi alertă pe telefon în caz de cutremur. INFP trimite notificările pe care RO-ALERT le refuză

Institutul Național pentru Fizica Pământului le oferă românilor posibilitatea de a primi pe telefonul mobil alertă în caz de cutremur, ceea ce sistemul național RO-ALERT nu face. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

A fost găsit un nou mod de a măsura aproape nimic. Metoda de măsurare a presiunii vidului poate revoluţiona modul de fabricare al microcipurilor

A fost găsit un nou mod de a măsura aproape nimic. Metoda de măsurare a presiunii vidului poate revoluţiona modul de fabricare al microcipurilor

Cercetătorii de la NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) din Statele Unite au venit cu o… [citeste mai departe]

EL CLASICO BARCELONA - REAL MADRID // GALERIE FOTO + VIDEO Camp Nou impresionant la El Clasico: Noi colorăm fotbalul » Mozaic fabulos în culorile Barcelonei și ale Cataloniei

EL CLASICO BARCELONA - REAL MADRID // GALERIE FOTO + VIDEO Camp Nou impresionant la El Clasico: Noi colorăm fotbalul » Mozaic fabulos în culorile Barcelonei și ale Cataloniei

Chiar și fără Messi și Ronaldo pe gazon, El… [citeste mai departe]

Noul aeroport din Istanbul urmează să fie inaugurat săptămâna viitoare. Care este marea dorință a lui Erdogan

Noul aeroport din Istanbul urmează să fie inaugurat săptămâna viitoare. Care este marea dorință a lui Erdogan

Președintele Turciei, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, vrea să inaugureze, luni, noul aeroport din Istanbul, pe care-l dorește a fi cel mai mare din lume. Pe șantier se lucrează la… [citeste mai departe]


Amazing phenomenon on the Romanian sky before the earthquake that hit on Sunday morning

Publicat:
Amazing phenomenon on the Romanian sky before the earthquake that hit on Sunday morning

A rare phenomenon appeared on the sky in Bucharest before the 5.8 magnitude earthquake that hit on Sunday morning. The sky turned red because of a dust cloud coming form Sahara, which led to the appearance...

Major earthquake hit Romania.The capital was affected

18:04, 28.10.2018 - A 5.8 earthquake on the Richter scale hit Romania on Sunday morning at 3:38 AM, summertime. The epicenter was in Vrancea, with a depth of 151 km and the earthquake was majorly felt in Bucharest, capital of...

Italy's IntMin Salvini says EU cannot intervene to block choices of some Parliaments, Governments

18:04, 23.10.2018 - The European Union cannot intervene with votes and threats in order to block the choices of some Parliaments and Governments, Italy's Vice-President of the Council of Ministers and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini told a press conference organised in Bucharest.Prior to the conference, he met with…

Romanian, Belgian prosecuters discuss about coopertation in combating organized crime, droug traffiking

15:26, 19.10.2018 - Representatives of the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) in Romania and those of the Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office had, during 17-19 October, a series of consultations under the Cooperation Agreement between the two institutions, signed in Brussels…

Ambassador to UK, Mihalache: 'Voting process carries out in good conditions, despite Harrow section congestion'

19:05, 07.10.2018 - The voting process in the polling stations organised in the United Kingdom, during the referendum for the redefinition of the family is being carried out in good conditions, despite the congestion that continues to occur in one of the electoral sections of London, Harrow, where on Saturday there was…

Noted historian, literary critic, theoretician Paul Cornea passes away at 94

16:58, 07.10.2018 - Literary historian and critic Paul Cornea passed away on Sunday at 94 years old, the National Museum of the Romanian Literature (MNLR) announces in a release sent to AGERPRES. Paul Cornea was born on 3 November 1923 in Bucharest. He graduated in Letters and Philosophy (1948), and in 1949 he began…

Victoriei Square protest against Gov't and referendum on family

09:34, 01.10.2018 - Several tens of people gathered on Sunday evening in the Victoriei Square in order to protest against the current Government and the "assault on justice," according to the statements of those present at the rally. The protesters chanted slogans such as: "Romania, wake up," "Out with the mob…

Ioana Gaspar wins futures tournament in Szekesfehervar

13:52, 10.09.2018 - Romanian tennis player Ioana Gaspar, 7th seed, won the futures tournament in Szekesfehervar (Hungary), featuring with prizes worth 15,000 US dollars, after defeating Hungarian Vanda Lukacs in the final on Sunday, 7-5, 6-3.  Aged 35, Gaspar (WTA #837) added to her track record the fifth futures…

Gabriela Talaba wins both trophies at Marbella (Spain)

12:55, 10.09.2018 - Romanian tennis player Gabriela Talaba won both titles, in the singles and doubles events, of the futures tournament in Marbella (Spain), featuring prizes worth 15,000 US dollars.  In the single's final, Talaba (aged 23, WTA 628), forth seed, defeated 6-2, 6-2 the second seed, Bulgarian Aleksandrina…


