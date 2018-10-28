Amazing phenomenon on the Romanian sky before the earthquake that hit on Sunday morning

Amazing phenomenon on the Romanian sky before the earthquake that hit on Sunday morningPublicat:
A rare phenomenon appeared on the sky in Bucharest before the 5.8 magnitude earthquake that hit on Sunday morning. The sky turned red because of a dust cloud coming form Sahara, which led to the appearance...
Citeste articolul mai departe pe antena3.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: antena3.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Major earthquake hit Romania.The capital was affected
18:04, 28.10.2018 - A 5.8 earthquake on the Richter scale hit Romania on Sunday morning at 3:38 AM, summertime. The epicenter was in Vrancea, with a depth of 151 km and the earthquake was majorly felt in Bucharest, capital of...
Italy's IntMin Salvini says EU cannot intervene to block choices of some Parliaments, Governments
18:04, 23.10.2018 - The European Union cannot intervene with votes and threats in order to block the choices of some Parliaments and Governments, Italy's Vice-President of the Council of Ministers and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini told a press conference organised in Bucharest.Prior to the conference, he met with…
Romanian, Belgian prosecuters discuss about coopertation in combating organized crime, droug traffiking
15:26, 19.10.2018 - Representatives of the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) in Romania and those of the Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office had, during 17-19 October, a series of consultations under the Cooperation Agreement between the two institutions, signed in Brussels…
Ambassador to UK, Mihalache: 'Voting process carries out in good conditions, despite Harrow section congestion'
19:05, 07.10.2018 - The voting process in the polling stations organised in the United Kingdom, during the referendum for the redefinition of the family is being carried out in good conditions, despite the congestion that continues to occur in one of the electoral sections of London, Harrow, where on Saturday there was…
Noted historian, literary critic, theoretician Paul Cornea passes away at 94
16:58, 07.10.2018 - Literary historian and critic Paul Cornea passed away on Sunday at 94 years old, the National Museum of the Romanian Literature (MNLR) announces in a release sent to AGERPRES. Paul Cornea was born on 3 November 1923 in Bucharest. He graduated in Letters and Philosophy (1948), and in 1949 he began…
Victoriei Square protest against Gov't and referendum on family
09:34, 01.10.2018 - Several tens of people gathered on Sunday evening in the Victoriei Square in order to protest against the current Government and the "assault on justice," according to the statements of those present at the rally. The protesters chanted slogans such as: "Romania, wake up," "Out with the mob…
Ioana Gaspar wins futures tournament in Szekesfehervar
13:52, 10.09.2018 - Romanian tennis player Ioana Gaspar, 7th seed, won the futures tournament in Szekesfehervar (Hungary), featuring with prizes worth 15,000 US dollars, after defeating Hungarian Vanda Lukacs in the final on Sunday, 7-5, 6-3. Aged 35, Gaspar (WTA #837) added to her track record the fifth futures…
Gabriela Talaba wins both trophies at Marbella (Spain)
12:55, 10.09.2018 - Romanian tennis player Gabriela Talaba won both titles, in the singles and doubles events, of the futures tournament in Marbella (Spain), featuring prizes worth 15,000 US dollars. In the single's final, Talaba (aged 23, WTA 628), forth seed, defeated 6-2, 6-2 the second seed, Bulgarian Aleksandrina…