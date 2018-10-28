Amazing phenomenon on the Romanian sky before the earthquake that hit on Sunday morning

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A 5.8 earthquake on the Richter scale hit Romania on Sunday morning at 3:38 AM, summertime. The epicenter was in Vrancea, with a depth of 151 km and the earthquake was majorly felt in Bucharest, capital of...

- The European Union cannot intervene with votes and threats in order to block the choices of some Parliaments and Governments, Italy's Vice-President of the Council of Ministers and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini told a press conference organised in Bucharest.Prior to the conference, he met with…

- Representatives of the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) in Romania and those of the Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office had, during 17-19 October, a series of consultations under the Cooperation Agreement between the two institutions, signed in Brussels…

- The voting process in the polling stations organised in the United Kingdom, during the referendum for the redefinition of the family is being carried out in good conditions, despite the congestion that continues to occur in one of the electoral sections of London, Harrow, where on Saturday there was…

- Literary historian and critic Paul Cornea passed away on Sunday at 94 years old, the National Museum of the Romanian Literature (MNLR) announces in a release sent to AGERPRES. Paul Cornea was born on 3 November 1923 in Bucharest. He graduated in Letters and Philosophy (1948), and in 1949 he began…

- Several tens of people gathered on Sunday evening in the Victoriei Square in order to protest against the current Government and the "assault on justice," according to the statements of those present at the rally. The protesters chanted slogans such as: "Romania, wake up," "Out with the mob…

- Romanian tennis player Ioana Gaspar, 7th seed, won the futures tournament in Szekesfehervar (Hungary), featuring with prizes worth 15,000 US dollars, after defeating Hungarian Vanda Lukacs in the final on Sunday, 7-5, 6-3. Aged 35, Gaspar (WTA #837) added to her track record the fifth futures…

- Romanian tennis player Gabriela Talaba won both titles, in the singles and doubles events, of the futures tournament in Marbella (Spain), featuring prizes worth 15,000 US dollars. In the single's final, Talaba (aged 23, WTA 628), forth seed, defeated 6-2, 6-2 the second seed, Bulgarian Aleksandrina…