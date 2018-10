INS confirms GDP growth in Q2 to 4.1pct

The National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday maintained its estimates for the growth of the Romanian economy in the second quarter, both compared to the similar period of 2017 as well as the first quarter of 2018, at 4.1pct and 1.4pct respectively, but revised upward to minus 1.1pct the negative contribution of… [citeste mai departe]