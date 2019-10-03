AgriMin: Romania will keep its first place in EU this year too, in corn and sunflower

AgriMin: Romania will keep its first place in EU this year too, in corn and sunflowerPublicat:
Romania will keep its first place in the European Union this year too, in corn and sunflower, in the context in which the cultivated surfaces were higher than in 2018, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Petre Daea. In 2019, the area cultivated with corn covered 2.65 million hectares and the one cultivated with sunflower covered 1.16 million hectares, which is more than last year, when the areas cultivated with corn covered 2.41 million hectares and the one cultivated with sunflower covered 1.01 million hectares.
The areas cultivated with corn and sunflower were extended…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Transgaz inaugurates Natural Gas Compression Station in Jupa, Caras-Severin, first objective under BRUA
09:47, 01.10.2019 - Transgaz inaugurated on Monday the Natural Gas Compression Station in Jupa, Caras-Severin County, the first investment objective achieved under the BRUA project (National Gas Transmission System on the Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria corridor), which was on the list of European Union projects of…
105 million euro surplus in international commerce with live animals, in first semester
09:24, 23.09.2019 - Romania exported, in the first six months of 2019, live animals totaling 205.9 million euro, 10.1 pct more than in the similar period of last year, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics. On the other hand, imports of live animals clocked in at 100.6 million euro (+6.8…
PM Dancila: I am not going to the US for photos, but to represent the country, strengthen transatlantic relations
09:22, 19.09.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Wednesday evening that the visit she is to pay to the US, as of Sunday, is aimed at strengthening the transatlantic relations, as well as the signing of some bilateral agreements to the benefit of Romania and which "can generate a much greater wave of confidence…
Bulgaria, Greece, Poland and Romania have highest share of population employed in agriculture
11:02, 17.09.2019 - In agriculture, forestry and fisheries, among the states of east and south of the European Union, 27 different regions reported in 2016 a percentage of employees at least three times higher than the EU average of 4.5 percent, including five out of six regions in Bulgaria, eight out of 13 regions…
Foreign direct investments grow by over 22 pct in first seven months
13:33, 13.09.2019 - Foreign direct investments grew in the first seven months of 2019 by 22.3 pct over the similar period of last year, to 2.916 billion euro, according to data published on Friday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). "Direct investments of non-residents of Romania totalled 2,916 million euro (compared…
Official statistics: Romania's national forest stock advances 0.3 pct in 2018
10:07, 12.08.2019 - At the end of 2018 Romania's national forest stock was of 6.583 million hectares - 27.6 percent of the country's surface, by 0.3 percent more compared to the end of 2017, mainly due to the reforestation of wooded pastures and the introduction in the forest stock of degraded land, shows data centralized…
Hungarian PM Orban in Romania: In the past five years, EU made many fatal errors
22:55, 27.07.2019 - Hungarian PM, Viktor Orban, on Saturday stated, while visiting the Summer University in Baile Tusnad, that in the past five years the European Union made "fatal" errors, among which he mentioned the way it taken care of the migration phenomenon, and said we need to fight "the internationalist Liberalism."…
Gas imports up 5.6 pct in first four months of 2019; production, down 0.4 pct
10:57, 05.07.2019 - Romania imported in the first four months of 2019 2.803 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) worth of usable natural gas, by 5.6 percent (147,600 toe) more than in the same period of 2019, show figures centralised by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The domestic natural gas production…