AgriMin: Romania will keep its first place in EU this year too, in corn and sunflower

Stiri Recomandate

COMUNICAT – de la Turda la Toronto via Galați | Program spectacole Octombrie 2019

COMUNICAT – de la Turda la Toronto via Galați | Program spectacole Octombrie 2019

COMUNICAT – de la Turda la Toronto via Galați Echipa Teatrului Aureliu Manea a pregătit pentru luna octombrie un program încărcat de spectacole. Veselia și buna dispoziție sunt elemente  principale, [citeste mai departe]

PressOne: Gabriela Ciot, comisarul european de rezervă propus de Viorica Dăncilă, a plagiat un articol ştiinţific în 2012

PressOne: Gabriela Ciot, comisarul european de rezervă propus de Viorica Dăncilă, a plagiat un articol ştiinţific în 2012

Gabriela Ciot a obținut titlul de doctor în Relații Internaționale și Studii Europene, iar a poi a devenit conferenţiar la Facultatea de Studii Europene… [citeste mai departe]

Punct psihologic PNL. Blitzkrieg-ul Opoziției a reușit. Jocurile care urmează și ca mai poate face PSD. Vulpoiul Ponta pregătește asaltul final (Analiza)

Punct psihologic PNL. Blitzkrieg-ul Opoziției a reușit. Jocurile care urmează și ca mai poate face PSD. Vulpoiul Ponta pregătește asaltul final (Analiza)

PNL a punctat. Într-o mișcare provocată de PSD. Care a dorit cu tot dinadinsul să… [citeste mai departe]

Novak Djokovic și marele obiectiv - Să rămână în istorie drept cel mai bun și să nu mai fie comparat cu Federer și Nadal

Novak Djokovic și marele obiectiv - Să rămână în istorie drept cel mai bun și să nu mai fie comparat cu Federer și Nadal

Vrea să fie cunoscut (să rămână în istorie) drept cel mai bun jucător din toate timpurile și nu mai vrea sub nicio formă să fie comparat cu cei… [citeste mai departe]

Ambasadorul britanic la Bucureşti răspunde celor mai fierbinți întrebări despre BREXIT: Este îngrozitor de multă politică. Ce spune despre românii din UK

Ambasadorul britanic la Bucureşti răspunde celor mai fierbinți întrebări despre BREXIT: Este îngrozitor de multă politică. Ce spune despre românii din UK

Ambasadorul britanic la Bucureşti, Andrew Noble, a vorbit, pentru AGERPRES,… [citeste mai departe]

Iftime, atac DUR la Gino Iorgulescu: Trebuie schimbat. Punct. Nu face nimic, nu are nicio acțiune

Iftime, atac DUR la Gino Iorgulescu: Trebuie schimbat. Punct. Nu face nimic, nu are nicio acțiune

Gino Iorgulescu primeşte o nouă lovitură cruntă într-o perioadă infernală, când este alături de fiu său, Mario, pe care l-a transferat la o clinică din Milano după accidentul rutier provocat de acesta şi… [citeste mai departe]

Petre Daea: România îşi va păstra şi anul acesta primul loc în UE la producţiile de porumb şi floarea soarelui

Petre Daea: România îşi va păstra şi anul acesta primul loc în UE la producţiile de porumb şi floarea soarelui

"În privinţa culturilor de toamnă, acum suntem în plin proces de recoltare la floarea soarelui şi la porumb. Până la această dată am recoltat 53% din suprafaţa însămânţată… [citeste mai departe]

Dodon: Important este ca lupta electorală din Chişinău să nu ducă la destrămarea coaliţiei de guvernare

Dodon: Important este ca lupta electorală din Chişinău să nu ducă la destrămarea coaliţiei de guvernare

Preşedintele Igor Dodon susţine că un aspect important al actualului scrutin electoral este ca lupta pentru Primăria municipiului Chişinău să nu ducă la destrămarea coaliţiei de guvernare… [citeste mai departe]

CSM JOACĂ ÎN NOIEMBRIE MECIUL CU ALEXANDRIA

CSM JOACĂ ÎN NOIEMBRIE MECIUL CU ALEXANDRIA

Astăzi,la Sf. Gheorghe şi Bucureşti, se vor desfăşura primele meciuri din grupa EST a Ligii Naţionale de Baschet Feminin, sezonul 2019-2020, campioana en-titre ACS Sepsi SIC urmând să primească replica echipei CSTB Olimpia CSU Braşov, în vreme ce Agronomia se va confrunta cu Rapid. Cele două partide consemnează… [citeste mai departe]

BARCELONA - INTER 2-1 // Antonio Conte, dezlănțuit la adresa arbitrajului: „Trebuie să aibă respect pentru cei care joacă fotbal!”

BARCELONA - INTER 2-1 // Antonio Conte, dezlănțuit la adresa arbitrajului: „Trebuie să aibă respect pentru cei care joacă fotbal!”

Antonio Conte (50 de ani), antrenorul lui Internazionale Milano, a criticat prestația arbitrului sloven Damir Skomina (43… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

AgriMin: Romania will keep its first place in EU this year too, in corn and sunflower

Publicat:
AgriMin: Romania will keep its first place in EU this year too, in corn and sunflower

Romania will keep its first place in the this year too, in corn and sunflower, in the context in which the cultivated surfaces were higher than in 2018, said Minister of Agriculture and .  In 2019, the area cultivated with corn covered 2.65 million hectares and the one cultivated with sunflower covered 1.16 million hectares, which is more than last year, when the areas cultivated with corn covered 2.41 million hectares and the one cultivated with sunflower covered 1.01 million hectares

The areas cultivated with corn and sunflower were extended…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Transgaz inaugurates Natural Gas Compression Station in Jupa, Caras-Severin, first objective under BRUA

09:47, 01.10.2019 - Transgaz inaugurated on Monday the Natural Gas Compression Station in Jupa, Caras-Severin County, the first investment objective achieved under the BRUA project (National Gas Transmission System on the Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria corridor), which was on the list of European Union projects of…

105 million euro surplus in international commerce with live animals, in first semester

09:24, 23.09.2019 - Romania exported, in the first six months of 2019, live animals totaling 205.9 million euro, 10.1 pct more than in the similar period of last year, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics.  On the other hand, imports of live animals clocked in at 100.6 million euro (+6.8…

PM Dancila: I am not going to the US for photos, but to represent the country, strengthen transatlantic relations

09:22, 19.09.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Wednesday evening that the visit she is to pay to the US, as of Sunday, is aimed at strengthening the transatlantic relations, as well as the signing of some bilateral agreements to the benefit of Romania and which "can generate a much greater wave of confidence…

Bulgaria, Greece, Poland and Romania have highest share of population employed in agriculture

11:02, 17.09.2019 - In agriculture, forestry and fisheries, among the states of east and south of the European Union, 27 different regions reported in 2016 a percentage of employees at least three times higher than the EU average of 4.5 percent, including five out of six regions in Bulgaria, eight out of 13 regions…

Foreign direct investments grow by over 22 pct in first seven months

13:33, 13.09.2019 - Foreign direct investments grew in the first seven months of 2019 by 22.3 pct over the similar period of last year, to 2.916 billion euro, according to data published on Friday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).  "Direct investments of non-residents of Romania totalled 2,916 million euro (compared…

Official statistics: Romania's national forest stock advances 0.3 pct in 2018

10:07, 12.08.2019 - At the end of 2018 Romania's national forest stock was of 6.583 million hectares - 27.6 percent of the country's surface, by 0.3 percent more compared to the end of 2017, mainly due to the reforestation of wooded pastures and the introduction in the forest stock of degraded land, shows data centralized…

Hungarian PM Orban in Romania: In the past five years, EU made many fatal errors

22:55, 27.07.2019 - Hungarian PM, Viktor Orban, on Saturday stated, while visiting the Summer University in Baile Tusnad, that in the past five years the European Union made "fatal" errors, among which he mentioned the way it taken care of the migration phenomenon, and said we need to fight "the internationalist Liberalism."…

Gas imports up 5.6 pct in first four months of 2019; production, down 0.4 pct

10:57, 05.07.2019 - Romania imported in the first four months of 2019 2.803 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) worth of usable natural gas, by 5.6 percent (147,600 toe) more than in the same period of 2019, show figures centralised by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The domestic natural gas production…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 03 octombrie 2019
Bucuresti 11°C | 30°C
Iasi 8°C | 28°C
Cluj-Napoca 6°C | 21°C
Timisoara 7°C | 17°C
Constanta 15°C | 26°C
Brasov 7°C | 26°C
Baia Mare 6°C | 19°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 29.09.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 525.075,60 8.967.130,08
II (5/6) 10 17.502,52 -
III (4/6) 351 498,64 -
IV (3/6) 7.322 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 9.536.840,48

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 02 octombrie 2019
USD 4.3519
EUR 4.7499
CHF 4.3519
GBP 5.3244
CAD 3.2846
XAU 207.627
JPY 4.0432
CNY 0.6088
AED 1.1848
AUD 2.9065
MDL 0.2458
BGN 2.4286

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec