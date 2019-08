Fondul Proprietatea: Global profit higher by 113 pct in H1 2019 vs H1 2018

Fondul Proprietatea saw a global profit worth 1.68 billion lei (rd 355 million euro) in the first half of 2019, up by 113 per cent versus the profit registered in the similar period of 2018, which parked at 789.8 million lei, according to the unaudited… [citeste mai departe]