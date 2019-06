Romanias Halep holds on to 8th position in WTA Rankings

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep holds on to the 8th position in the WTA world rankings of professional players, published on Monday, June 17, while Japan's Naomi Osaka continues to be on the first spot.The WTA rankings podium is completed by Australian Ashleigh Barty, Roland-Garros champion,… [citeste mai departe]