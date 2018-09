Romanias govt deficit reaches 14.6 billion lei, or 1.54 pct of GDP, Jan.-Aug. 2018

The implementation of Romania's aggregate national budget in the first eight months of 2018 ended on a deficit of 14.6 billion lei, or 1.54 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), more than double the one in the same period last year,… [citeste mai departe]