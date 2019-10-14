2019PresidentialElection/Ludovic Orban: We will win presidential elections in every locality in Western Romania

#2019PresidentialElection/Ludovic Orban: We will win presidential elections in every locality in Western RomaniaPublicat:
PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Ludovic Orban, who paid a visit to Timisoara on Sunday, asked Liberals in the Western part of the country to win the elections in every locality, as PNL has the best candidate and the best team. "I ask you not just to win in every county, but to win in every locality in the four counties in the Western region of the country, for we do have a candidate, we do have Klaus Iohannis, we do have our sensational organisations and a wonderful team, so that we must win for Romania and for every Romanian. And also because we have the best candidate for presidency…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
