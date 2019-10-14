2019PresidentialElection/Ludovic Orban: We will win presidential elections in every locality in Western Romania

Stiri Recomandate

Hunter Biden reacționează la atacurile lui Donald Trump: fusese atacat pentru activitățile din România și alte țări

Hunter Biden reacționează la atacurile lui Donald Trump: fusese atacat pentru activitățile din România și alte țări

Hunter Biden, fiul fostului vicepreședinte american Joe Biden, şi-a apărat duminică pentru prima dată activitatea în Ucraina și China, după criticile președintelui… [citeste mai departe]

Hramul Chişinăului: Programul complet al manifestărilor care vor avea loc în Capitală

Hramul Chişinăului: Programul complet al manifestărilor care vor avea loc în Capitală

Hramul Chișinăului: Muzică și voie bună pe 14 octombrie în toate sectoarele din Capitală, spectacol de artificii la ora 23:00. Primăria a făcut public programul manifestărilor care vor avea loc pe 14 octombrie. [citeste mai departe]

Traian Băsescu dinamitează cazul Caracal: Se va confirma că Dincă e doar un pion. Nu cred că DIICOT-ul s-a băgat degeaba

Traian Băsescu dinamitează cazul Caracal: Se va confirma că Dincă e doar un pion. Nu cred că DIICOT-ul s-a băgat degeaba

Fostul preşedinte Traian Băsescu a declarat la România TV că pentru el a fost clar de la început că acest Dincă nu este doar un criminal, fiind şi un… [citeste mai departe]

Tăriceanu, nemulţumit de partidul lui Ponta: "Ei nu prea înţeleg noţiunea de parteneriat"

Tăriceanu, nemulţumit de partidul lui Ponta: ”Ei nu prea înţeleg noţiunea de parteneriat”

Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, președintele ALDE, cel care a renunțat la guvernarea cu PSD și s-a aliat cu Victor Ponta și partidul său - Pro România, pentru a-l susține pe Mircea Diaconu la alegerile prezidențiale,… [citeste mai departe]

TICHETE DE MASA. Valoarea BONURILOR DE MASĂ creşte considerabil. La ce sumă ar putea ajunge în 2020

TICHETE DE MASA. Valoarea BONURILOR DE MASĂ creşte considerabil. La ce sumă ar putea ajunge în 2020

TICHETE DE MASĂ 2019. Valoarea tichetelor de masă ar putea crește de la 15 la 20 de lei, spre bucuria celor care le primesc din partea angajatorilor. Senatul a adoptat, în calitate de primă Cameră… [citeste mai departe]

HOROSCOP: Vezi ce îți prezic astrele astăzi

HOROSCOP: Vezi ce îți prezic astrele astăzi

BERBECAstăzi ar fi bine să nu vă temeţi să vorbiţi în faţa publicului. Aveţi încredere în propriile forţe, dacă vă doriţi să realizaţi un proiect nou. TAURAstăzi veţi avea susţinerea familiei la luarea unei decizii importante. [citeste mai departe]

Ficăţei de pui cu usturoi

Ficăţei de pui cu usturoi

Ingrediente Ficăţei de pui cu usturoi– 500 g ficăţei de pui– 4-5 căţei de usturoi– 1/2 linguriţă oregano– 1/2 linguriţă cimbru– 1/2 linguriţă busuioc– sare şi piper– 1 pahar vin alb demisec– câteva linguri ulei de măslineMod de preparare Ficăţei de pui cu usturoiSe spală bine ficăţeii şi se curăţă de pieliţe. Se usucă pe un şervet curat şi apoi… [citeste mai departe]

Liberalii decid astăzi pe cine vor propune în viitorul guvern. Noua putere a pregătit schimbări majore

Liberalii decid astăzi pe cine vor propune în viitorul guvern. Noua putere a pregătit schimbări majore

Liberalii decid astăzi, în şedinţa Biroulul Executiv pe cine vor propune în viitorul guvern. Noua putere a pregătit schimbări majore printre care şi comasarea unor ministere. Potrivit unor… [citeste mai departe]

Filmul Joker s-a menţinut pe primul loc în box office-ul nord-american de weekend

Filmul Joker s-a menţinut pe primul loc în box office-ul nord-american de weekend

Filmul „Joker", regizat de Todd Phillips, cu Joaquin Phoenix şi Robert De Niro în distribuţie, s-a menţinut pe primul loc în box office-ul nord-american de weekend, potrivit news.ro.În al doilea final de săptămână de la premieră, lungmetrajul… [citeste mai departe]

La Spitalul Judeţean nu se cere mită, dar se primeşte!

La Spitalul Judeţean nu se cere mită, dar se primeşte!

Încă de la intrarea în spital, eşti întâmpinat cu un mesaj foarte clar afişat pe uşa principală: „În acest spital nu se primeşte mită"! Se vede bine, e scris cu majuscule roşii, să sară în ochi! Mesajul e dătător de speranţă pentru bolnavii mai săraci, care salută iniţiativa conducerii… [citeste mai departe]


#2019PresidentialElection/Ludovic Orban: We will win presidential elections in every locality in Western Romania

Publicat:
#2019PresidentialElection/Ludovic Orban: We will win presidential elections in every locality in Western Romania

PNL () leader , who paid a visit to Timisoara on Sunday, asked Liberals in the Western part of the country to win the elections in every locality, as PNL has the best candidate and the best team.  "I ask you not just to win in every county, but to win in every locality in the four counties in the Western region of the country, for we do have a candidate, we do have , we do have our sensational organisations and a wonderful team, so that we must win for Romania and for every Romanian. And also because we have the best candidate for presidency…

