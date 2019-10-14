2019PresidentialElection/Ludovic Orban: We will win presidential elections in every locality in Western Romania

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis told the Liberals on Sunday to prepare for government and said he wishes to win the presidential, local and parliamentary elections alongside the National Liberal Party (PNL). "We have a difficult stumble block to overcome. The motion has passed, the Romanians are feeling…

- Another seven members of the Parliament have committed to sign the censure motion against the PSD (Social Democratic Party) gov't, so currently the initiators do count on 244 votes, the PNL (National Liberal Party) president Ludovic Orban asserted on Sunday in eastern Focsani. "I had a lot of talking…

- The candidacy for a second term of Klaus Iohannis to the Presidency of Romania will be submitted on Friday, 20 September, said the National Liberal Party (PNL)'s leader Ludovic Orban on Monday. "The PNL Executive Bureau has decided that the candidacy for Romania's top job of the current president…

- National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban on Monday stated, while referring to PSD's (Social Democratic Party) support for Teodor Melescanu to become the next President of the Senate, that what happened "totally confused Parliament." "I confess that what happened today [Monday] in the Senate…

- Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban announced on Monday that he was appointed as the Liberals' campaign manager in the presidential elections."Our goal is to win the presidential elections. In terms of the appointment of the campaign manager, it's not a surprise to anybody,…

- The leader of the Liberals, Ludovic Orban, was appointed Monday by the PNL Executive Bureau, as campaign manager for the presidential elections, political sources told AGERPRES. At the National Liberal Party (PNL)'s BEx meeting Ludovic Orban has received the mandate to form the campaign team he…

- Bucharest General Mayor Gabriela Firea said she was certain that, if she were to run in the next presidential elections supported by PSD (Social Democratic Party), ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats), Pro Romania, she would defeat Klaus Iohannis. "I am trying to convince my colleagues…

- The candidacy of Save Romania Union (USR) leader Dan Barna, in the presidential elections, together with that of PLUS leader Dacian Ciolos for Prime Minister office were proposed to the leaderships of the USR and PLUS. PLUS Chairman Dacian Ciolos announced on Sunday, in a press conference,…