2019PresidentialElection/ Diaconu: It's common sense not to be certain of becoming president; I am not sure at all

Spitalele din Timiș, aproape 75 de milioane de euro de la Casa de Sănătate Timiș în acest an

Casa Județeană de Asigurări de Sănătate Timiș informează că a alocat o sumă de aproximativ 350 de milioane de lei, doar în primele nouă luni ale acestui an, spitalelor din județ nostru. Astfel, toți bolnavii… [citeste mai departe]

,,Educație pentru caracter” – Ateliere de lucru organizate de Bisericile Ortodoxe din Vinerea

Ziarul Unirea ,,Educație pentru caracter” – Ateliere de lucru organizate de Bisericile Ortodoxe din Vinerea În organizarea celor două parohii ortodoxe din Vinerea, Biserica ,,Sf. Apostoli Petru și Pavel”… [citeste mai departe]

România, export carne de porc, interzis în UE. Minea: Asociaţia Exportatorilor de Carne de Ovine, Bovine și Porcine a cerut interzicerea exportului, la Bruxelles

"Nu se va întâmpla pentru că ştiu cum s-a derulat firul evenimentelor.… [citeste mai departe]

Arde PĂDUREA în Munții Apuseni. Zeci de pompieri se luptă cu focul de ore întregi

Un incendiu de pădure se manifestă în Munţii Apuseni, pe raza comunei Poşaga, judeţul Alba, pe o suprafaţă de aproximativ 3 hectare. Zeci de pompieri  și voluntari se luptă cu focul de mai bine de 10 ore. [citeste mai departe]

Antrenorul Ladislau Boloni ar putea fi demis de la Antwerp - presă

Antrenorul Ladislau Boloni (66 de ani) ar putea fi demis de la cârma echipei Antwerp, notează walfoot.be, potrivit MEDIAFAX.Citește și: Sorina Matei scoate la lumină o ‘coincidență’ ciudată în cazul Dan Barna-RISE Project! Mutare neașteptată Motivele țin de ultimele… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Puric: ”M-am născut la Nehoiu, iar când veneam la Buzău, ziceai că vin la New York”. Actorul a devenit cetățean de onoare al orașului

Actorul și regizorul Dan Puric a fost desemnat luni cetățean de onoare al orașului Buzău. Cu această ocazie,… [citeste mai departe]

Doliu în România. Un îndrăgit CHEF bucătar a murit într-un teribil accident

Chef Gaby Vâlceanu a decedat într-un grav accident de circulație petrecut lângă Horezu, în județul Vâlcea, pe drumul ce duce spre Vârful lui Roman. Aflat la volanul unei autoutilitare, cunoscutul bucătar Gaby Vâlceanu a derapat într-o curbă,… [citeste mai departe]

Ludovic Orban adoptă instrumentul criticat la PSD: Vom fi obligaţi să emitem OUG

Premierul desemnat, Ludovic Orban, afirmă că nu agreează ideea ordonanţelor de urgenţă ale Guvernului, dar anunţă că va folosi acest instrument legislativ pentru a reglementa funcţionarea guvernului şi a structurilor din subordinea executivului,… [citeste mai departe]

Care sunt documentele necesare pentru inregistrarea unei marci la OSIM?

Marca este o reprezentare grafica utilizata de catre o firma pentru a se diferentia de catre celelalte firme care ofera aceleasi produse sau servicii. Pentru a impiedica alte firme sa utilizeze o marca care este deja... [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ Donald Trump anunță că va fi SUSPENDAT de Camera Reprezentanților - LIVE VIDEO

Preşedintele SUA, Donald Trump, a declarat luni seară că este clar că va fi suspendat din funcţie de Camera Reprezentanţilor, aflată sub controlul opoziţiei democrate, cerându-le colegilor din Partidul Republican… [citeste mai departe]


#2019PresidentialElection/ Diaconu: It's common sense not to be certain of becoming president; I am not sure at all

Publicat:
Independent candidate running for president endorsed by the party and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), met on Monday evening with supporters and followers in Arad, whom he conveyed that he is not sure of becoming president, but if that were to happen, he would be "balanced and non-partisan," adding that he would stop the fights on the political scene. spoke to those present about Europe, Brexit, education or healthcare approximately one hour, also responding to the various questions of his supporters.

Regarding his candidacy,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


PM-designate Orban: On Tuesday and Wednesday we will discuss with our partners in submitting motion of censure

20:45, 21.10.2019 - PM-designate Ludovic Orban announced on Monday, after his meeting with the social partners (trade unions, employers unions and universities) that the second round of the discussions with the political parties in Opposition - ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats), PMP (People Movement's Party),…

ALDE's Tariceanu to Dancila: Whoever will dig a pit it will fall into it

16:26, 28.09.2019 - ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) head, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, said that the PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader, Viorica Dancila, wants to eliminate all the other of her competitors in the presidential race "by any means", so that she could reach the second round of the elections, but…

Opposition alliance suggests early election pact

20:56, 09.09.2019 - The opposition Save Romania Union (USR) PLUS Alliance has suggested to President Klaus Iohannis, the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), the national minority group, Pro Romania and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) a pact on early election,…

PNL's Turcan: Pro Romania made a firm committment with respect to the censure motion

17:33, 09.09.2019 - First Deputy President of PNL (National Liberal Party) on Monday stated that the Pro Romania representatives made "a firm commitment" to sign the censure motion and vote for it."We have had a meeting with all the political parties believing this Government lacks legitimacy and performance.…

Senate President Tariceanu informs colleagues in Standing Bureau about his resignation as Senate President

17:15, 02.09.2019 - Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, leader of ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats), informed his colleagues in the Standing Bureau that he will announce on Monday the plenum of the upper chamber of Parliament about his resignation from this office.The permanent delegation of ALDE…

Document of PRO Romania and ALDE in support of Mircea Diaconu presidential candidacy

13:13, 28.08.2019 - The chair of PRO Romania, Victor Ponta, announced that he has signed on Wednesday morning a collaboration protocol, "a technical document", by which PRO Romania and ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) support the "independent candidacy" of actor Mircea Diaconu in the presidential elections,…

ALDE decides to support Mircea Diaconu's presidential run

13:55, 27.08.2019 - The Permanent Delegation of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) has voted, on Monday, to exit the governing coalition and to support the candidacy of Mircea Diaconu in the presidential elections of November 10, the leader of the formation, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, announced, adding that…

PSD's Firea: If I were to candidate for PSD, ALDE, Pro Romania, I would defeat Klaus Iohannis

08:56, 23.07.2019 - Bucharest General Mayor Gabriela Firea said she was certain that, if she were to run in the next presidential elections supported by PSD (Social Democratic Party), ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats), Pro Romania, she would defeat Klaus Iohannis.  "I am trying to convince my colleagues…


