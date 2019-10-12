2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila: This momentary alliance will break up soon

Stiri Recomandate

Art in the Street, în desfășurare, în centrul Clujului. 50 de reprezentații pe 5 scene

Pe lângă expoziția foto realizată de studenții Universității de Arte și Design Cluj, artiști pe picioroange, mimi și statui vivante, clovni, dansatori de step și jonglerii cu foc, vor umple, sâmbătă, de voie bună străzile… [citeste mai departe]

Record nedorit pentru un primar PNL: Gospodăria edilului a fost incendiată pentru a patra oară în ultimii ani

Ferma de capre a primarului comunei Dângeni, judeţul Botoșani, a fost incendiată în noaptea de vineri spre sâmbătă. Edilul este convins că focul a fost pus intenționat și bănuiește… [citeste mai departe]

Analist economic: Noul Guvern va trebui să găsească soluții pentru deficitul bugetar și cursul de schimb

Noul Guvern va trebui să găsească o soluție în ceea ce privește deficitul bugetar și va trebui să găsească o soluție în ceea ce privește calmarea cursului de schimb care se depreciază,… [citeste mai departe]

Deliciul lecturii: Cărțile scriitorilor moldoveni ajung și în bibliotecile din Azerbaidjan

Biblioteca Națională a Republicii Azerbaidjan a avut-o recent, în calitate de musafiră, pe directoarea Bibliotecii Nationale din Republica Moldova, Elena Pintilei. Tot de la dumneaei am aflat care a fost scopul vizitei… [citeste mai departe]

O familie ’deosebită’- Toți membrii unei familii au fost prinși beți la volan în aceiași seară

Trei persoane din Iaşi, mamă, tată şi fiu au ajuns în arest, după ce au fost prinşi conducând în stare de ebrietate, cu alcoolemii record, potrivit observator.tv Astfel, fiul femeii a fost prins… [citeste mai departe]

România, din nou pe primul loc. De această dată la numărul de fraude din fonduri europene

Raportul OLAF – Oficiul Uniunii Europene Anti-Fraudă – poziționează România pe locul întâi ca număr de fraude cu fonduri europene, în domeniul agriculturii, și pe locul al doilea, după Polonia, în ceea ce privește… [citeste mai departe]

Adevăratul motiv din care Guvernul Sandu nu dorește majorarea taxelor în transport

Patronii din transportul de pasageri nu au ales momentul potrivit pentru a cere în mod ultimativ, pe calea protestelor și a grevelor, majorarea taxelor în transportul de pasageri interurban. © Sputnik / Miroslav Rotari Protestul transportatorilor… [citeste mai departe]

FOTBAL – Liga 3. Seria 5 – Comuna Recea scoate o remiză albă la Zalău

ACS Fotbal Comuna Recea este la cel de-al doilea egal consecutiv în seria a 5-a din Liga 3, după cel cu Alba Iulia din etapa precedentă. Maramureșenii își păstrează imaculată rubrica înfrângeri și după această rundă, dar nu este suficient să fii neînfrânt… [citeste mai departe]

Călin Popescu Tăriceanu ATACĂ iar: Să ne mulţumească Dăncilă pentru că nerozia de care a dat dovadă s-a întors împotriva ei şi visul de a rămâne premier

Liderul ALDE, Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, spune că partidul a vrut să… [citeste mai departe]


#2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila: This momentary alliance will break up soon

Publicat:
#2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila: This momentary alliance will break up soon

Leader of the (PSD) voiced her conviction that the parties that voted for the no-confidence motion that toppled her government will soon break up, because they have no joint program or vision to unite them.  "This momentary alliance will break up, because they have no vision, no plan, no program to hold them together. They are united only by their hatred for us, for the PSD. They have already started to tear each other and it won't be long before this smoke curtain dispels and they will again lose to us. They have nothing good to keep them together, only…

